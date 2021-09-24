Mountain Crest High School's "test-to-stay" event turned up more than 40 additional COVID-19 cases, according to school and health officials.
Bear River Health Department spokesperson Estee Hunt said the 42 positive cases picked up during the event that tested nearly all Mountain Crest students was actually a little less than officials expected, and in line with what officials had observed at other school test-to-stay events in Utah.
Hunt thanked parents who turned in testing permission slips.
"The event ran so smoothly, the testing group did an awesome job, and the schools were phenomenal," Hunt said.
Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith also said the testing event went well.
"For something that large of scale that you do, it's always challenging to prep," Smith said. "But I would say it's a model that if we had to do that again at another school as far as how we laid it out and that type of thing, we'd probably do the same process."
After the high school surpassed 30 active student cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, state law mandated the test-to-stay event, which offers in-school testing to all students. Throughout a 10-day period that started Wednesday, students are only allowed to attend in-person classes or school events if they can provide a negative result on a COVID-19 test.
Of Mountain Crest's 1,484 students, 1,310 were tested at the test-to-stay event, which mostly took place on Wednesday with a few follow. Of those tested at the event, 42 were positive for the virus, according to BRHD and school district officials. As of Friday afternoon, the Utah Department of Health's website had not updated Mountain Crest's tally from the 32 cases it showed Monday. While Mountain Crest went into the test-to-stay period with those 32 cases, a reporting delay means that the 42 new cases likely won't appear in Mountain Crest's tally on the Utah Department of Health's website until at least Monday, Hunt said. By then some of the original 32 cases will be considered recovered, so it's unlikely the official tally will reach 74 students.
At least three Mountain Crest faculty and staff members were reported as active cases at the beginning of the week, according to UDOH. Faculty and staff were given the option to get tested at Wednesday's event,
While it was possible to opt out of testing, Hunt said it shouldn't be assumed that all of roughly 170 enrolled students who weren't tested at the event opted out, because some Mountain Crest students took the test at the district's ongoing testing clinics, and others may have chosen to be tested elsewhere.
Test-to-stay is a COVID-19 safeguard implemented this year by the Utah Legislature in Senate Bill 107. If schools surpass a certain number of active COVID-19 cases among students, SB 107 mandates a test-to-stay event where all students will be offered free testing at the school, and students need a negative result to attend for the next 10 days. For schools with 1,500 students or more, that threshold is 2% of the student body reporting active COVID-19 infections. For schools with fewer than 1,500 students, like Mountain Crest this year, the threshold is 30 active cases.
Last week, the Bear River Health Department issued a public health order implementing a by-classroom test-to-stay approach for elementary schools in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. BRHD stated in the order that because elementary schools are typically much smaller than 1,500 students, SB 107 “disadvantages our vaccine-ineligible population in elementary schools, by requiring a much higher transmission of COVID-19 (2-5 times higher) among the population before requiring any action.”
Smith said it's been a challenge for educators to adapt to sometimes quickly evolving situations during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think we all hoped we could have avoided" a test-to-stay event, Smith said, "And I still hope that. I hope we can avoid doing another test-to-stay event. As we learned from last year, nothing changes so much as things with COVID. You'd just think you had a routing or some procedure down, and it changes. So I'm imagining that'll probably be the case this year, as well."
The district's done its best to follow all applicable laws, Smith said, and dealing with parents or other members of the public who disagree with those approaches has been trying, as well.
"I think that's been the challenging thing throughout, is trying to follow the procedures by whoever, whatever state entity is handing those out at the time," Smith said, "and then dealing with a whole range of opinions on what we should or shouldn't be doing. That's difficult."
Notwithstanding, he believes most students and parents in the district have been understanding and supportive.
"This is a great community to live in, and we have overwhelming parent support on most things that we do, so we appreciate our patrons," Smith said. "We appreciate being able to educate their kids."