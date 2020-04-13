A Richmond man accused of shooting children with an Airsoft gun pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Monday.
Joshua Glen Cox, 43, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to a single count of third-degree child abuse — the charge was reduced from a second-degree felony. An additional count of class-A misdemeanor child abuse was dismissed.
According to documents filed with the court, Cox’s guilty plea was part of a deal; Cache County prosecutors agreed to recommend a jail sentence with work release instead of serving time in the Utah State Prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cache County deputies were told by Ciena Heywood — who was also been charged with second-degree child abuse — that her children were being abused by Cox. Deputies wrote that Heywood was upset with Cox’s behavior and was seeking a protective order.
Photos of welts on one child’s chest and head were shown to deputies, according to the affidavit. Heywood said Cox had shot the children with an Airsoft gun, which fires plastic BBs, and had also thrown boots at the children. In a separate affidavit, Heywood told law enforcement the abuse had been going on for three to four years and he had shot them with the Airsoft gun over 20 times.
Cox was later charged with third-degree tampering with a witness, which will also be dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.