An announcement from Utah State Board of Education on Thursday informed K-12 educators about the decision to suspend the requirement for the administration of statewide assessments this year.
Schools across Utah have moved to online-only classes in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In an email, USBE Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning Darin Nielsen wrote: "The transparency the data provides to the education community, and the role it plays in providing support for improved outcomes for Utah students is invaluable. However, during this extraordinary time, the health and safety, both individual and community, should be the focus of our energies and decision making."
Nielsen acknowledged that even if schools were to resume normal operations, the disruptions would result in "impoverished data as a result of the increased anxiety and uneven access to high-quality instructional services, technology, and home supports and structures."
Logan City School Superintendent Frank Schofield said the district is grateful for the move.
"We appreciate the recognition of the board concerning the impact that the spread of Coronavirus has had on our schools and agree with the board's decision to suspend the testing because of the circumstances," Schofield said.
Schofield said the end-of-year assessment usually helps determine learning standards and gives an individual district the opportunity to ensure learning standards are aligned with standards at a state level.
Without the statewide testing this year, Schofield said they will rely on other data sources and evaluations to make goals going forward. He said the absence of this test should not effect any funding from grants, as they are usually tied to specific projects or areas of development.
"I think this will be a relief for most teachers in our district," said Tim Smith, the chief information/academic officer for Cache County School District. "They have made the herculean effort to get us from a brick-and-mortar system to an online system in just a couple of days. The test window was going to open in just a couple weeks, which would have put a lot of pressure on the teachers to make sure the students were up on all of the curriculum."
Smith said it will be difficult not having the data from this assessment heading into next year, however, day-to-day as the teachers check for understanding, he hopes the lasting impact will be minimal.
"In the meantime," wrote Nielsen, "we encourage schools to continue to focus on providing high-quality instruction, that meets the individual needs of each student and following the directions of the state health department and other leaders in order to maintain the health and well-being of the community, including themselves."
During the school dismissal, teachers in LCSD have prepared homework packets containing mostly review work, since presenting new material proves difficult without face-to-face classroom time. While this is sustainable for the time being, Schofield said if the dismissal — originally announced as two weeks — extends, teachers and administrators will be working to strengthen online resources to promote continued learning.