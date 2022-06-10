Due to a production error, The Herald Journal needs to make the following corrections to the June 4th special section announcing the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards results.
Savannah May is the winner in the Best Photographer category.
The contact information for Willis Orthodontics is 2245 N. 400 E. Suite 103, North Logan, Utah 84341, 435-753-6776
