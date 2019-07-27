A concert featuring Craig Jessop and the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus costs between $13 and $38, depending on where people book their seats. The Herald Journal mistakenly reported the concert was free in an event listing in the July 26 edition of the newspaper. For more information, including ticket prices, call Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre at 435-750-0300 or visit the box office at 59 S. 100 West, Logan.