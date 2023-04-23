Quickly dispensing with approvals of a lot split on the east shore and an extension to record a plat for Seven-Mile Subdivision, the County Planning and Zoning Commission moved to matters that were of considerable interest to those in attendance on Wednesday evening.
Following the pattern set by Caribou County, a draft of a Short Term Rental (STR) ordinance drew debate after details were described such as listing homeowner and STR addresses, maximum occupancy, designation of local contacts for emergencies, location of propane tanks and parking space size and enforcement.
Joanie Hansen commented that excessive regulation could put people out of business, including management and cleaning companies, and would hamper the local economy.
County fire chief Mark Parker recalled a fire in Bear Lake West that had been difficult to locate and reach with trucks, resulting in a total loss of the structure. He said he has “found that neighbors are often inaccurate.”
County Commission member Wynn Olsen joined those on the dais to repeat his perspective that the draft provisions addressed “public health, safety and welfare.” In that vein, he championed the concept that the number of occupants in the residence be tied to available square feet. Additional proposals involved smoke detectors and fire extinguishers placed in multiple locations throughout any STR residence and fears that septic tank systems could not be sized sufficiently large to accommodate the groups anticipated.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, others believed visiting family and friends may exceed the ordinance parameters contemplated and, due to the residential zone for single family homes as well as STRs, both are to follow the same regulatory scheme according to Idaho Code 67-6539.
Extending the meeting, those present presented lively commentary to express their views such as reviewing the Garden City, Utah, STR regulations which many deemed more appropriate. Other issues, such as effective date, pressure on infrastructure, and enforcement were drawn into question.
“At this point, it is just talk,” said Albert Johnson, County P&Z chairman, advising that a hearing will be advertised when the ordinance is in a more complete and adoptable form.
Realtor Gary McKee promoted additional restrictions on 5 to 6 previously existing lots along Harrup Road, which borders the most recent phase of The Reserve. He asked that the lots outside The Reserve be required to acknowledge that no county services such as fire protection or other homeowner services will be provided at any time; no RVs will be allowed; a building permit would be required; and that single-family homes be the only structures permitted. McGee wished to preserve the sight lines and value for those building in the nearby phase of The Reserve. Wayne Davidson also felt that such an agreement would be advantageous. Mention was made that the properties using Hairup Road be subjected to noise prohibition as well, a suggestion which drew skepticism due to the lack of enforcement capability.
Finally, the Liberty Ranch application for a conditional use permit generated considerable controversy. The owner of the property, located on Old Mill Road, has built various cabins and rented out campsites over the past several years. Neighbors appeared at the meeting to complain of dust and excess traffic on the road, proximity to others’ homes without landscape buffering, noise, and overuse by occupants.
The application was found to be lacking in some key details, so the matter was tabled for another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.