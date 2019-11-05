LOGAN — There is no resolution yet for a woman allegedly involved in several thefts and a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon.
Brittney Lee Franklin — who faces several charges sprawling four cases — made a brief appearance in court on Monday. Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said to the court additional time was needed to argue the single larceny doctrine. Holdaway explained the idea behind the doctrine in an interview on Monday.
“Basically, we’re trying to argue that, even if somebody is engaged in multiple thefts, if there’s a common scheme or a common intent involved, then it’s supposed to be charged as a single act instead of multiple acts,” Holdaway said.
On Aug. 14, It’s alleged that co-defendant Breaisa Marie Montano fled from Al’s Sporting Goods with stolen items. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Montano got into a car operated by Franklin with the stolen items. Franklin allegedly struck an employee in pursuit of Montano with the car, carrying him on the hood of the vehicle for 30 to 50 feet. It’s alleged Franklin proceeded to lead police on a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon.
After the car was spiked by Utah Highway Patrol, Franklin was taken into custody in Brigham City, while Montano fled on foot. Additional items allegedly stolen from several stores, including Victoria Secret, were found in the car with security devices attached. Holdaway said the additional items found in the vehicle resulted in multiple theft charges.
Oral arguments for Franklin’s cases are scheduled for the morning of Dec. 4.
Montano is scheduled to be sentenced the morning of Nov. 18.