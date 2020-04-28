Laura Ashley Malone

Charges have been filed against a Salt Lake City woman accused of stealing a vehicle and illegally entering a home in Cache Valley.

Laura Ashley Malone, 37, has been charged with second-degree theft and class-A criminal trespassing. She is currently being held in the Weber County Jail on related charges.

According to probable cause affidavits filed with the 1st District Court, a Cache Valley convenience store employee reported her vehicle stolen from her work on Saturday. Surveillance footage showed a woman entering the vehicle, waiting nearly 15 minutes and then driving away heading southbound on Main Street in Logan around 7:45 a.m. Police described the woman as wearing a medical mask, green bandaging on her arm and a hospital bracelet on her wrist.

The same day, according to an affidavit, a Logan man reported an incident of criminal trespassing. He told police he awoke to find a woman — later identified as Malone — in his home claiming she lived there. The man told Malone it was not her home and she needed to leave. Police wrote Malone left the home without further incident.

A GPS tracking unit from the automotive dealership where the vehicle was purchased was activated, police wrote. The vehicle and Malone were located by Roy City Police officers near a convenience store in the area. Malone was booked into the Weber County Jail on theft and controlled substance charges.

An initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.

