A Logan couple linked to a double homicide in Texas has been indicted on new charges.
According to the indictment filed in 105th District Court in the state of Texas, Adam Curtis Williams, 33, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced to a second-degree felony; theft, enhanced to a first-degree felony; and tampering with physical evidence, enhanced to a first-degree felony.
Williams faces life in prison if convicted.
Amanda Noverr, 32, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; theft, third-degree felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, aware a murder had taken place, Williams and Noverr “intentionally and knowingly” buried the bodies of James and Michelle Butler in an effort to impair an investigation. It’s also alleged Williams and Noverr were in possession of a 9mm handgun made by an East Coast gun manufacturer.
Williams and Noverr have been in custody since October on $1 million bond. Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said that in the state of Texas, a person is entitled to a reasonable bond after 90 days in custody without an indictment. Since Williams has no-bail warrants in Utah and a federal parole hold that would keep him in custody even if he made bond, Hubert said these new charges, in effect, keep Williams and Noverr in custody in Texas. But the main intention, Hubert said, is to have the couple answer for their alleged crimes in the state.
“It’s a way to have him answer for the crimes he committed in Texas first, prior to answering the other issues,” Hubert said. “It’s less about keeping him here — that’s more, I guess, a mechanism.”
Williams has two pending cases in Utah comprised of multiple felonies, including first-degree felony aggravated assault and two first-degree felony sexual abuse charges.
Hubert said it’s unclear if or when murder charges will be filed against Williams and Noverr. He said there are pending laboratory tests and other issues that must be resolved prior to making that decision.
On Oct. 27, authorities in Kleberg County found the bodies of James and Michelle Butler of New Hampshire buried in a shallow grave on Padre Island. Nearly a week later, police released a photo of two people believed to be Williams and Noverr driving the Butlers’ truck and trailer. They were captured in Mexico and extradited back to the U.S. on Nov. 6.