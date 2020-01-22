A Logan man accused of murdering an infant was bound over for trial on Tuesday.
During a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck determined there was probable cause for the charge of aggravated murder, a capital felony, against Kyle Gooch.
Gooch, 30, entered a plea of not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.
On the morning of Dec. 15, 2018, police responded to a home after a 911 call from Gooch reported the death of the child. According to police testimony, the child’s bottle was found with a “red substance” on it. And the child, just days away from her first birthday, was found lying face-down in a crib “tightly swaddled in a large blanket” and “sopping wet.” After paramedics removed the child from the blanket, police were alarmed by multiple contusions and abrasions on the child’s body.
“Red abrasions on the face didn’t seem natural or normal to me,” Logan City Police Detective Matt Woods told the court.
According to Woods’ testimony, Gooch told investigators the child had been acting out the night before. After dinner, Gooch promptly put the child to bed. The mother then left the home to pick up Christmas gifts, leaving the child with Gooch, who put her to bed a second time. Gooch told police he put the child in a blanket and rolled her from one end to the other like a “burrito.”
The next morning, finding it odd he hadn’t heard the child, Gooch told police he entered the child’s room where he found her deceased. He waited 15 minutes before calling 911, police allege, because he wanted to determine a way to tell the child’s mother so she wouldn’t panic.
Woods told the court neither a time of death nor a time of death range was provided. He said tests on the substance that made the child wet had not been conducted.
Dr. Antoinette Laskey, a professor at the University of Utah and board certified in child abuse pediatrics, told the court it was not appropriate to swaddle a child over the age of three months of age. She said though the child was malnourished, malnutrition did not play a role in the child’s injuries, and the child couldn’t have accidentally inflicted the wounds herself.
During her testimony, Laskey said there were three potential causes of death in the autopsy report: accidental smothering, asphyxiation or hypothermia. Laskey said the accidental smothering and hypothermia were unlikely, and the injuries were consistent with forced suffocation.
In an interview with The Herald Journal, defense attorney Bryan Galloway said the prosecution has two large hurdles in the case: establishing a precise cause of death and tying it to Gooch.
Gooch will return for a pretrial conference on Feb. 24.