A Cache Valley man accused of attempting to kill a man with a hatchet was bound over for trial on Monday.
Ethan Drake Mortensen, 20, appeared in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, where Judge Brian Cannell found probable cause for a single count of first-degree attempted murder.
During the preliminary hearing, Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh argued Mortensen took a “substantial step” toward the commission of a murder, stating Mortensen swung a large hatchet at the alleged victim. Walsh said Mortensen also swung at a door, a wall and a heater, and the victim received a laceration to the hand during the incident.
A witness statement from the alleged victim, read to the court by Smithfield Police officer Steven Downey, stated the alleged victim was watching television during the early morning hours of July 9 and noticed Mortensen was awake and drinking alcohol in the garage. The victim wrote Mortensen became increasingly combative, making threats to kill himself and the victim, and started swinging a hatchet and a knife.
Downey told the court that officers on the scene recovered a hatchet, a butterfly knife and a tactical fixed-blade knife. Downey said he interviewed Mortensen at a local hospital and noticed signs of heavy intoxication.
“It was hard to get him to answer questions,” Downey said, but Mortensen admitted he “freaked out” and was swinging weapons at the alleged victim.
According to the officer’s testimony, Mortensen said he would be in jail for the rest of his life for the incident.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway argued that Mortensen was never actually asked by law enforcement if he intended to murder the alleged victim. Holdaway also stated that a “full-on hatchet swing” would cause more substantial damage than a cut on the palm of the hand, and Mortensen himself had self-inflicted lacerations.
Another witness who took the stand during the preliminary hearing told the court he had been sleeping on the couch during the incident and awoke to noises that seemed to be growing increasingly violent.
According to the witness’s testimony, he entered the garage through the kitchen and saw Mortensen standing nearly 6 feet away from the victim; Mortensen was holding the hatchet in a seemingly threatening way.
“In one motion, I took the hatchet,” the witness said, explaining he took Mortensen to the ground and held him there.
The witness told the court he didn’t see Mortensen swing the hatchet and never heard audible threats from Mortensen to kill anyone.
While being held, according to the witness’s testimony, Mortensen tried to stab the witness with a knife. Mortensen, appearing in court via video conference from the Cache County Jail, immediately denied the witness’s statement with an expletive.
Cannell quickly scolded Mortensen, who then apologized.
“You don’t speak like that, ever, in my courtroom,” Cannell said.
The witness was arrested the same day as Mortensen for suspicion of felony obstruction of justice. Documents filed with the court state the witness had removed a backpack from the scene of the crime after being instructed by officers not to touch it. The witness told the court that though he didn’t know the full contents of the pack, the hatchet was inside.
The witness told the court he wasn’t trying to hinder the investigation; he said he was trying to gather Mortensen’s things and move them to his residence in an effort to facilitate no future contact between the alleged victim and Mortensen.
Walsh told the court the witness had entered into an agreement with prosecutors if he testified truthfully.
Walsh told the court that additional charges against Mortensen were coming down the pike — three class-A counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person. However, the charges have yet to be filed.
A decision to prelim hearing for Mortensen was scheduled for Aug. 10.