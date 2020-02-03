A Salt Lake City woman accused of aiding in two suicide attempts and killing the victim’s dogs pleaded guilty on Monday.
Teresa Renae Clark, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony aggravated attempted murder, in addition to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The second-degree charges were reduced from first-degree felonies as part of a plea deal.
Clark faces 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison — as part of the plea deal, the prosecutors are recommending all sentences to run concurrently.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Clark killed the victim’s dogs and attempted to kill the victim twice “through the use of a lethal substance” for financial gain.
Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.
In June 2017, documents filed with the 1st District Court state Clark and the victim went to a local credit union and presented a last will and testament, as well as to two power of attorney documents giving Clark control over the victim’s assets and health care. Clark was also to be the “sole heir” of the victim’s assets, documents state.
According to a search warrant affidavit, a week after going to the credit union, police responded to an attempted suicide in a hotel room in Cache Valley. Police found the victim unconscious, two deceased dogs with a “darker liquid smeared about the muzzle”, syringes without needles, a pill crusher and multiple prescription containers for human and canine medications.
It was reported Clark called 911 and informed police of the initial suicide attempt. Upon investigation, police believed the victim intended on ending her life with Clark’s assistance and she was arrested. While Clark was incarcerated, the victim died by suicide in Provo in September of 2017. {span id=”docs-internal-guid-8d48c66a-7fff-4682-0224-9971b0342429”}{/span}
Clark was released on $20,000 bail in 2018.
Clark’s five-day jury trial scheduled for the beginning of March has subsequently been cancelled.
Though Judge Thomas Willmore is retiring this month, defense attorney Mike McGinnis requested Willmore sentence Clark since he was most familiar with the case. Willmore said they may have to reschedule the sentencing, but he’d see what could be done.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal ideation, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.