A spaghetti dinner will be served up Feb. 15, from 1-6 p.m. at 72 S. State, Preston, to raise funds for the family of Kristy Lass, of Fairview, to help with medical bills and funeral costs. Lass, Franklin, died Jan. 17, following a battle with cancer. The dinner is being organized by Rose Bergquist, owner of The Owl, in Preston.
Dinner planned for Lass family
Necia Seamons
Editor
