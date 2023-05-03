BTC Career Days

Bridgerland Technical College is hosting the second day of its Career Days on Thursday, May 4, for middle school students. 

 Photo by DeLayne Ripplinger, courtesy of Bridgerland Technical College

Students wishing to explore future careers will have the chance on Thursday at Bridgerland Technical College. For the second day in a row, the school is hosting its Career Days.

According to information provided by the college, the event, which started on Wednesday, is building upon the success of last year's event, which saw more than 4,000 middle school students participate from Cache Valley and beyond.


