.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
BridgerlandTechnical College is hosting the second day of its Career Days on Thursday, May 4, for middle school students.
Photo by DeLayne Ripplinger, courtesy of Bridgerland Technical College
Students wishing to explore future careers will have the chance on Thursday at Bridgerland Technical College. For the second day in a row, the school is hosting its Career Days.
According to information provided by the college, the event, which started on Wednesday, is building upon the success of last year's event, which saw more than 4,000 middle school students participate from Cache Valley and beyond.
Career Days gives students the opportunity to engage in dozens of hands-on activities from each of Bridgerland Technical College's certificate programs, as well as activities from local businesses and industry partners, according to the school.
Students explore trade and tech careers and try their hand at activities such as welding, driving a backhoe, and administering a breathing tube on a manikin.
"Our Career Days event is an opportunity for students to explore their interests and discover the endless career possibilities," said Bridgerland Technical College Associate Vice President Renee Milne. "We're excited to once again welcome students from throughout the region and provide them with a fun and informative day of exploration."
This year's Career Days event will feature activities and demonstrations from all 40 Bridgerland Technical College's certificate programs, including Dental Assisting, Interior Design, and Fire and Rescue Services. Tacos will also be provided by the Culinary Arts program.
For more information, contact Bridgerland Technical College at (435) 213-1893.
