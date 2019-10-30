Do you want to learn how prepare festive meals in a fun setting? University of Idaho Extension invites you to enroll in Mealtime Inspirations: Festival Edition cooking show and more. Family and Consumer Sciences Educators will demonstrate how to make festive foods and beverages. Topics include: Kid friendly potluck ideas, electric pressure cooker monkey bread, low sugar dessert, parmesan vegetable spiral side dish, garlic rosemary chicken with cranberries and more. Door prizes will be given away, a tasting table for sampling recipes is provided, and give-away bags filled with helpful items will go home with every registered adult.
Plan to attend Thursday, November 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County office, 561 West Oneida in Preston, Idaho. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, contact 208-852-1097 or franklin@uidaho.edu.