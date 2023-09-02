Eldon Peterson

While visiting Glacier National Park this summer, in addition to the majestic views, my wife and I were struck by the lingering effects of forest fires in the region. My wife commented on how she was awed by the life that came out of the ashes of the fire.

Fires in Glacier National Park and Waterton Lakes National Park (Glacier’s Canadian sister park) play an important role in the health of their forests. An article by the National Parks Service observes, “Fire is a major ingredient in the ecology of the Northern Rockies just like the snow, the wind, the rain, and other natural forces. Wildland fire is an essential component of this ecosystem and native plants and animals are well adapted to it.” Devastation brings life.


