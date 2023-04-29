Rendering of Montpelier Idaho Temple

An artist’s rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple.

 Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently announced the groundbreaking date for the Montpelier Idaho Temple.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking scheduled for June 17. The church said in a news release that additional information will be provided on its website as the date draws closer.


