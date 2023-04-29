...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.52 feet.
- The stage is currently falling, however the river is forecast
to once again see an increase in stage Saturday afternoon
into Saturday night.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Saturday
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
An artist’s rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently announced the groundbreaking date for the Montpelier Idaho Temple.
Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy, will preside at the groundbreaking scheduled for June 17. The church said in a news release that additional information will be provided on its website as the date draws closer.
Attendance at the groundbreaking is by invitation only, but a live broadcast will be available for the more than 15,000 Latter-day Saints in the proposed temple district.
According to the church, the Montpelier Idaho Temple was announced in April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.
“This house of the Lord will be built on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier,” reads the news release, explaining “the two-story structure will be about 27,000 square feet.”
The church says Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,200 congregations. In addition to the Montpelier Idaho Temple, Idaho has eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg (the Rexburg Idaho Temple and Teton River Idaho Temple) and Twin Falls.
“Aside from Utah and California, there are more temples in Idaho than any other state,” the church said. Utah, home to more than 2 million Latter-day Saints, has 28 temples in various stages of operation, renovation, construction or planning.
Latter-day Saints consider temples to be houses of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth, the church explains. Temples differ from the church’s meetinghouses, or chapels, in that all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.
“The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies,” reads the news release, “such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.”
