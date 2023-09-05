Support Local Journalism

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of Samaritans Purse International Relief Operation Christmas Child. The Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hyrum serves as a drop off site for Operation Christmas Child for Cache Valley.

Last year, 1,021 shoeboxes of donations were collected at the drop off site in Hyrum. Locally, four churches, three community groups and individual donors participate in Operation Christmas Child.


