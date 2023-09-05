This year marks the 30-year anniversary of Samaritans Purse International Relief Operation Christmas Child. The Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hyrum serves as a drop off site for Operation Christmas Child for Cache Valley.
Last year, 1,021 shoeboxes of donations were collected at the drop off site in Hyrum. Locally, four churches, three community groups and individual donors participate in Operation Christmas Child.
According to the website, Operation Christmas Child delivers shoeboxes filled with gifts and supplies to children in need around the world.
“Since 1993, God has used Samaritan’s Purse to deliver over 200 million Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to children in need and disciple 50 million of these boys and girls,” the website states.
Nicole Farley, area coordinator for Northern Utah, said last year was the first year the Ogden collection site filled a second trailer with donated boxes.
“It doesn’t necessarily change their circumstance, but it changes their hope,” she said. “Really that is what we want, we want to give them Hope in Christ, sharing that Good News with kids all over the world.”
National collection week for the operation is held Nov. 13-20. All drop off sites will be open, and boxes will be taken to processing centers, Farley said. The goal for Northern Utah is to collect 6,850 boxes.
“It is such a great thing to put simple items in a box, hygiene, school supplies, wash clothes things that we take for granted,” she said.
A packing party open to the public will be held on Nov. 4 and 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Community Church in Clinton.
Hobby Lobby in Logan is an official corporate sponsor of the operation and supplies plastic boxes with packable items.
In addition to gift items in the shoeboxes, Farley said, a book is included called “The Greatest Gift” that includes bible stories to share the gospel. These books are printed in languages spoken in the area they are sent.
“After they receive the shoebox, they have an opportunity to join what is called the “Greatest Journey,” a 12-lesson disciple program where they come to the local church or tree — some of the churches are literally under a tree — to learn more information,” she said. “They get challenged and can share it with their family and friends.”
