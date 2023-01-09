Support Local Journalism

A number of verses in the New Testament of the Bible invite readers with certain succinct, famous exhortations: “Come unto Christ,” “Draw near unto Him,” “Come follow me.” It’s the latter that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has chosen as the theme of its home-centered curriculum for members of the faith to focus efforts of supplementary, independent spiritual growth.

The first “Come, Follow Me” lessons began in 2019 when the church put together weekly gospel studies for members of all ages, focused on the New Testament. The following year focused on the Book of Mormon in 2020, the Doctrine and Covenants in 2021 and the Old Testament in 2022.


