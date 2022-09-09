A touring replica of one of the iconic edifices of the Old Testament has been making its way around northern Utah in an effort to unite people of different faiths, enlighten and energize a new generation, and make a connection between modern temples and the ancient places of worship upon which they are modeled.
The Tabernacle of the Old Testament, organized by officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and presented by thousands of LDS volunteers across the communities where it stops, invites visitors of all ages and backgrounds to step back in time and experience the holy place, similar to the way Moses and his followers did thousands of years ago.
Anyone who signs up or simply shows up is treated to a free tour of the tabernacle replica. Youth from the various LDS stakes in each area guide visitors through several stations from biblical times, starting with the Camp of Israel outside and ending in the Holy of Holies, the sacred room containing the Ark of the Covenant and its precious contents, the stone tablets upon which the Ten Commandments were inscribed.
The tour stops are conveniently located near LDS meetinghouses, which are temporarily transformed into welcome centers with displays featuring LDS temples around the world, placing them in context with the holy sites of other faiths. Visitors who take the tabernacle tour are ushered afterward into the welcome centers to complete the experience.
The effort originated in Huntington Beach, California, where a local stake built a tabernacle replica to bring stories of the Bible to life. When Huntington Beach Stake President Rick Johnson was called to serve as president of the Utah Layton Mission, he gained permission to bring the concept — and the building itself — with him to Utah.
Patrick Russell, who was serving as executive secretary for the Layton mission, was called along with his wife, Kim, to create a new service mission to oversee and present the tabernacle experience.
It started at three sites in Davis County, where Russell said it drew about 105,000 visitors over 80 days. Subsequent stops in Tremonton and Logan, where the tours wrapped up on Sept. 26, have been similarly received.
When church leaders saw the turnout it was generating, they asked that the tour be expanded and taken statewide. The Russells are now overseeing some 50 service missionaries made up of young, single adults as wells as senior couples who are responsible for evaluating potential sites; training youth and young adult members to conduct the tours; supervising and managing the sites during the various stops; and transporting, setting up and taking down the display.
“This cadre of service missionaries is amazing,” Elder Russell said. “We’ve got about 20 sites left to go in Utah.”
By the end of 2023, he said the tour will have made its way throughout Utah with all 635 statewide stakes participating.
As it became larger than originally planned, the original replica was returned to California. Fortuitously, members of the Morgan Stake had already built a scaled version and were working on a life-size replica, and agreed to expedite their project to accommodate the timeline of the ambitious undertaking.
“They’re building a second tabernacle right now,” Russell said. “We will need two to complete our assignment by the end of next year.”
He said the effort has three main objectives, the first being to “strengthen the rising generation,” hence the enlistment of youth aged 11 to 18 as well as Young Single Adult members.
“The impact this has had on youth has been absolutely amazing,” he said.
The second is to increase relations between the LDS Church and other faiths.
“The Old Testament Tabernacle is something we have in common with so many other faiths,” he said. “One primary objective is to brings individuals in the Utah area closer to the Savior regardless of what faith they may belong to, and we’ve received thousands of comments from people saying that is happening.”
Finally, he said the tour is fulfilling an effort to draw connections between temples of biblical times and those of the modern day, something that Church President Russell M. Nelson has expressed a need for.
“President Nelson has talked about how we need to make this tie between antiquity and modern temples,” he said. “To paraphrase him, these ordinances have been on the Earth as long as mankind has been on the Earth.”
In addition to the local Utah stakes, the tour stops in Tremonton and Logan also brought in youth from some neighboring stakes in Idaho, including Malad and Franklin County.
Cindy Fronk, one of the local coordinators in Tremonton, echoed Russell’s sentiment about the universality of the themes and subject material in the presentation, as well as the impact of the events on the youth.
“It’s such a great opportunity for our youth and our young single adults to learn, and you can be from any faith,” Fronk said. “It doesn’t matter, because if you believe in the Bible, this is what they did.”
Aside from the impact it has had on young people and in bringing a wide range of people together, Russell said the experience so far has also strengthened his own personal testimony.
“My testimony of the prophet Joseph Smith as prophet of the restoration has grown significantly. My understanding of Jesus Christ as Jehovah has grown significantly as well,” he said. “I knew it before, but I understand it better now.”
With the stop in Logan finishing this week, the tour now makes its way to Ogden and St. George to finish this year, followed by stops in Cedar City and various Wasatch Front locations next year.
For more information about the Tabernacle of the Old Testament, visit the project website at tabernacle2022.com