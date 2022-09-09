Support Local Journalism

A touring replica of one of the iconic edifices of the Old Testament has been making its way around northern Utah in an effort to unite people of different faiths, enlighten and energize a new generation, and make a connection between modern temples and the ancient places of worship upon which they are modeled.

The Tabernacle of the Old Testament, organized by officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and presented by thousands of LDS volunteers across the communities where it stops, invites visitors of all ages and backgrounds to step back in time and experience the holy place, similar to the way Moses and his followers did thousands of years ago.

