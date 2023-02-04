When I first arrived in Utah 25 years ago, I attended Relief Society in the same LDS ward in Brigham City where my father grew up.
I was a young newlywed, a college student at Utah State University, working nights at a restaurant and coping with massive culture shock from moving from my childhood home in Hawai’i to northern Utah.
At the time, it was exhausting and stressful. I had seen snow maybe twice in my life before that first brutal winter, and I moved here with exactly two pairs of socks. Looking back, there were lots of fish-out-of-water scenarios that helped me learn and grow and give myself and others plenty of grace.
Case in point: On one of my first Sundays in Relief Society, the women were enthusiastically discussing an upcoming enrichment night activity of learning to “tat.”
Tatting was an important cultural art form, they gushed. Not many people still knew how to tat, but Sister Sorensen — everyone’s favorite neighborhood grandma — did, and she would teach us all so we could help preserve this piece of pioneer heritage.
I was polite but mystified.
I had “ears to hear,” as the Bible says, but the words weren’t making sense.
The only other context I’d ever heard the word “tat” was back in Hawai’i, when someone was talking about a tattoo. Tattoos are popular in Hawai’i, even a cultural rite of passage for lots of families. I’d never heard the word “tatting” as a noun, but I had heard someone with lots of tattoos described as being “tatted up.”
Logically, I knew the Relief Society sisters couldn’t possibly be talking about tattoos, even though that’s also a traditional art form. Sweet Sister Sorensen really did know just about everything, but I felt pretty sure she wasn’t going to be showing the ladies how to apply body art at enrichment night.
I knew I was missing some important information that would help me make sense of what everyone was so excited about, but I was too bashful to ask and Google wasn’t quite yet a thing.
Finally, the Sunday before the planned activity, the woman making the announcements in Relief Society held up some lace doilies.
“These are some examples of the kind of pioneer-style tatting we’ll be learning,” she said.
The lightbulb finally went on for me. Tatting is making lace!
Of course, the pioneers did this sort of handicraft. It was inexpensive, compact and allowed them to add some durable beauty to lives that were mostly about practical survival.
This was the first of many epiphanies, both spiritual and cultural, I’ve experienced since launching my adult life and diving into the messy realities of raising a family in Utah.
One of these is coming to understand what each of us hears depends on personal experience.
Just as my background made me more familiar with Polynesian tattoos than pioneer tatting, where someone hears loving encouragement, another person might hear unbearable pressure.
No one’s perspective is wrong, but none of us gets to decide what someone else hears, especially at church. Investing a little more effort into clarifying spiritual counsel would probably go a long way to ensuring everyone hears more gentle encouragement and less arbitrary pressure. If our intent is truly kind and loving, we owe it to humanity to make sure our impact is also encouraging.
In the book of Matthew, Jesus Christ himself asked followers to “be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.”
It’s a tall order. Some folks would shrug it off as hopelessly impossible, while others would be all-in and put forth a lot of earnest effort into striving for some misguided version of perfection. Exactly what they hear depends a lot on their personal experience.
But Jesus isn’t asking us to achieve perfection on our own, or even to know exactly what perfection might look like.
American theologian and abolitionist Albert Barnes suggested that a better interpretation of the word “perfect” in might be “complete.” With this understanding, Christ isn’t asking us to attain an impossible standard, but simply enough humility to know it is He who would make all of us complete before God.
Every attempt at kindness to others is a gesture of gratitude for the completeness we’re offered. While there are all kinds of high-pressure suggestions of positive habits and activities and checklists to help motivate us to become more Christ-like, I don’t think we need any of them as much as we need reassuring people in our lives to remind us we’re doing OK, and we’re going to be all right.
Even if we never learn how to tat.
Sally H.N. Wright may be reached at ordinarywitness@hotmail.com.
