Patricia T. Holland

Patricia T. Holland

 Courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, once said of his wife, “Her faith has always been as pure and powerful and strong as any person I have ever known.”

After a brief hospitalization, Sister Patricia Terry Holland passed away on Thursday, July 20. According to a statement from the church, Sister Holland will be “remembered for her commitment to faith, service, and love for her family.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.