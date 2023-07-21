...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM
MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101
degrees Saturday and up to 103 degrees Sunday.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday
and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 63
and 70 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, once said of his wife, “Her faith has always been as pure and powerful and strong as any person I have ever known.”
After a brief hospitalization, Sister Patricia Terry Holland passed away on Thursday, July 20. According to a statement from the church, Sister Holland will be “remembered for her commitment to faith, service, and love for her family.”
Growing up in Southern Utah as a self-described “tom-boy” with five brothers, Sister Holland said that many of her lessons about faith came from her mother, who loved to study and learn about the gospel. She also described being greatly influenced by stories she was told about the faith of her pioneer ancestors.
She shared her faith in many ways, including as the author of the award-winning book, “A Quiet Heart,” which encourages readers to set aside the chaos of the world and turn to God for comfort and peace.
Her life of church service includes four terms as a ward Relief Society president and serving many times in the Primary and Young Women organizations.
In 1980, her husband was asked to be the president of Brigham Young University and Sister Holland stepped into a busy new role as “first lady.”
“She was a mother to that whole campus,” Elder Holland said of that time.
While still having many responsibilities as a university president’s wife, Sister Holland was called as a counselor in the General Young Women Presidency under President Ardeth Greene Kapp. It was under this presidency that the Personal Progress program was revamped with experiences and goals for each of the different age groups and seven “Young Women Values” were introduced.
When her husband was called as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1994, Sister Holland stepped into another new role and found herself even more in the public’s eye, traveling alongside her husband in his ministry and speaking to a diverse population across the globe.
Through all her service and her husband’s unexpected life-changing call, she still found time to be there not only for Elder Holland, but also her three children, thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Life was often busy for the young mother raising three children, but she was committed to making time for each of them. As a Julliard-trained pianist, she instilled in them a love for music and one of the ways she spent one-on-one time with each child were her early-morning piano lessons before the day’s responsibilities began.
“Every night was a kind of family home evening, filled with laughter, compliments, encouragement, interesting conversations, testimony and love,” son Elder Matthew S. Holland said.
Gov. Spencer Cox paid tribute to Patricia Terry Holland. “Sister Holland was one of the kindest and most caring people on this earth,” he said in a statement. “Her loss will be deeply felt by our family and so many more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.