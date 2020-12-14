Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gayle Porter, co-director of the Preston Idaho Family History Center suggests “everyone to light their family tree by showing their love and honor for one of their ancestors by learning about them and sharing their story on social media,” as prompted by the Light the World campaign of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To get help, anyone can call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156 to book an appointment at the Preston Idaho Family History Center, 55 East 1st South.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.