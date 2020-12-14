Gayle Porter, co-director of the Preston Idaho Family History Center suggests “everyone to light their family tree by showing their love and honor for one of their ancestors by learning about them and sharing their story on social media,” as prompted by the Light the World campaign of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To get help, anyone can call Judy Mitchell, 208-851-0156 to book an appointment at the Preston Idaho Family History Center, 55 East 1st South.
Family history center offers help for Christmas
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Updated story: USU-CSU football game canceled after players announce boycott
-
Updated: USU Trustees announce independent investigation on football controversy
-
Statement from Maile surfaces
-
Corrected article: 'We all decide who we're going to believe' — Hyde Park Mayor Sharidean Flint shares COVID-19 misinformation to mixed support, dismay of residents
-
Hyde Park mayor right: She does sound crazy