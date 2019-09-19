James Gray’s new science fiction film is poetic and beautiful. It is both grounded in reality and emotion while simultaneously taking us on a thrill ride through our own solar system. It’s one of the most creative and inspired movies you’ll see all year.
It’s the near future and humanity has invented ways to travel the solar system in relatively short time periods. Space is still as deadly and unforgiving as ever, but humans are expanding their reach exponentially.
A special government team named the Project Lima was sent out to Neptune to search for intelligent life. Nobody has heard from them in a while. Now Earth is suffering deadly energy storms and the government enlists Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) to find his long-lost father H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). The senior McBride was the head of the Lima Project and might know something about the energy surges that are slowly destroying humanity’s only home.
“Ad Astra” moves with a unique pace that most modern blockbusters would steer away from. The glorious action set pieces in space are broken up with a surprisingly introspective movie.
Roy is constantly struggling with the memory — or lack thereof — of his father. His father chose to chase the stars rather than raise a family. Roy has dedicated his life to the same craft and has found that loneliness has followed right along with it. Are we doomed to make the same mistakes as our parents? Roy could’ve chosen any other profession, why choose the one that stole his father? Perhaps he’s trying to conquer the thing that destroyed his family?
Much is left up to interpretation. It’s a film that makes you, the viewer, connect with the main character. Roy is hard and, at first, unemotional. Everything is about the mission. He always follows the rule book. He’s governed only by the objectives he’s been given and the situations he’s thrust into.
It’s an interesting character study to watch Roy slowly break down over time as he struggles learning more and more about his father. Even the most dedicated people can’t help but become consumed by the ones they love.
Not only has Gray put together an emotional character journey, but he’s punctuated it with some jaw-dropping action scenes. There are deadly lunar chases, mysterious stranded spacecrafts, and an opening sequence that was awe-inspiring in its scope and brutal exactness.
They don’t make movies much like this anymore. It’s not part of an existing intellectual property. It’s not tied to any popular franchise. Instead this is an original movie about a man dealing with the sins of his father all while traveling the solar system in the most spectacular way.
“Ad Astra” is a cinematic treat.