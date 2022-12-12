Sip-N-Shop

Melinda Petro paints an ordainment at Greenleaf Gourds & Greenhouse in Providence on Monday. The greenhouse is currently hosting the “Sip-N-Shop” event showcasing the work of 23 artists.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cementing something as tradition requires a certain amount of repetition, and the Cache Studio Art Tour is making strong headway.

Last weekend saw their second annual event, with five studios and far more artists taking part across the valley. It was a rare public look inside the studios, with visitors getting to meet the artists and see the locations where they work — while perhaps also picking up some unique Christmas gifts.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.