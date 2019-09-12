Bridger Folk Music Society has booked the widely acclaimed Tony Furtado Trio for a Friday, Sept. 20, concert in Logan.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at The Cache Venue, 119 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 and available at bridgerfolk.org.
A press release from the folk society describes Furtado as “an evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele who mixes and matches sounds and styles with the flair of a master chef. (He’s also an accomplished sculptor, but that’s another story.)”
His acoustic trio, which specializes in American “roots” music, also includes Luke Price, a three-time national fiddling champion, and Keith Brush on acoustic bass.
Furtado has performed throughout the world and appeared at several top music festivals, including the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival and Winnipeg Folk Festival, among others.
“I love playing live,” he says. “All my energy is focused on the love of playing music and rolling with the moment. It’s a give and take from the audience to the stage, and back. And the music that is created is something that otherwise might not occur without that flow.”
The Bridger Folk Music Society is a non-profit all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting folk music and dance in its many forms.
They are also sponsoring the Shaky Hand String Band on Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at 2nd Dam in Logan Canyon and a contra dance Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Community Center.