...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
An interior view of the Brigham City Museum of Art & History, which, starting on Saturday, April 22 will feature the photography of Barry Parsons, Craig Law, and Sandra Todd.
Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art & History
The desert landscapes of the Beehive State will be showcased in art during an upcoming exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.
The new exhibit, called “The Desert Southwest: Three Photographers’ Vision,” will open on Saturday, April 22, and feature the photography of Barry Parsons, Craig Law, and Sandra Todd.
According to information provided by the museum, as part of the exhibit programming there will be a “Free Family Night at the Museum” from 5:30-8 p.m. on April 24. All ages and families are welcome to attend, which also will include western-themed crafts and special Lasso & Lariat demonstrations by members of the USU Extension Box Elder County 4-H. For more information check out eventbrite.com/e/519197763487.
The museum said other special events related to the new exhibit include a “Free Date Night at the Museum” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on April 28. The activities for the evening will include western-themed crafts and country line dancing from 6:30-7:30 p.m. taught by Erika Bywater. For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/519203590917.
A companion exhibit in the museum’s Spotlight Gallery will feature “U ROCK,” a kid-curated exhibit where the children and teens of the community can display their favorite rock, fossil or gemstone. Kids ages 5 to 18 can submit one rock to the museum from April 11-15, which will be cataloged and displayed starting April 22.
The museum’s local natural history expert, Ron Cefalo, will be at the museum from 3-4:30 p.m. on April 14 to identify any submitted rocks, as will Ryan and Stephanie Orawiec, owners of Inclusions Rock Shop, 48 S. Main St., who are sponsoring the exhibit.
The U ROCK exhibit was inspired by a local 11-year-old named Colt Cannon, according to the museum, who offered to donate his coral fossil and expressed a desire to see more of the natural history the museum offers. He said he wants to tell everyone, “If you want to do something, set your heart to it and believe you can do it.”
The U Rock Exhibit will close on May 27, according to information from the museum, and the displayed rocks will be available for pick up starting May 30.
The Desert Southwest Exhibit will close on Saturday, June 17.
