Brigham City Museum of Art & History-1

An interior view of the Brigham City Museum of Art & History, which, starting on Saturday, April 22 will feature the photography of Barry Parsons, Craig Law, and Sandra Todd.

 Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art & History

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The desert landscapes of the Beehive State will be showcased in art during an upcoming exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.

The new exhibit, called “The Desert Southwest: Three Photographers’ Vision,” will open on Saturday, April 22, and feature the photography of Barry Parsons, Craig Law, and Sandra Todd.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.