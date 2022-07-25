mannheim

Mannheim Steamroller

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts announced their 2022-23 slate of touring shows Monday morning, offering a preview of some of downtown Logan’s non-local entertainment over the next eight months. The coming season kicks off its 10-show run on Sept. 30 with Honolulu-based Tau Dance Theater.

The 2021-22 season was a bit of a comeback for the organization, which was able to field a full schedule for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, CacheARTS’ schedule has included some touring Broadway shows, but the full season cancellation in 2020 and ongoing concerns in 2021 prevented their visits. This year again eschews Broadway, instead offering a diverse lineup of music and dance performances, as well as a string of three comedy nights throughout the season.

