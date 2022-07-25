The Cache Valley Center for the Arts announced their 2022-23 slate of touring shows Monday morning, offering a preview of some of downtown Logan’s non-local entertainment over the next eight months. The coming season kicks off its 10-show run on Sept. 30 with Honolulu-based Tau Dance Theater.
The 2021-22 season was a bit of a comeback for the organization, which was able to field a full schedule for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, CacheARTS’ schedule has included some touring Broadway shows, but the full season cancellation in 2020 and ongoing concerns in 2021 prevented their visits. This year again eschews Broadway, instead offering a diverse lineup of music and dance performances, as well as a string of three comedy nights throughout the season.
On the musical end, CacheARTS’ press release was keen to highlight “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” which makes its first appearance in Logan. True to its name, the show features all manner of Christmas classics played by Mannheim Steamroller, bringing 35 years of holiday show experience to the stage. Other musical shows include Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Songs We Love,” an exploration of jazz’s history from its early days to the 1950s, and TAIKOPROJECT, a mix of modern and traditional styles focused around taiko, a Japanese style of percussion instrument.
For dance, the aforementioned Tau Dance Theater initiates the season in early fall, followed in January by the Repertory Dance Theater, a Salt Lake City-based company. Bridging the gap is “Afrique en Cirque,” a blend of acrobatic circus tradition and Guinean instrumentation.
In addition to its regular touring and local shows, this season also extends over the 100th anniversary of the Ellen Eccles Theatre, which first opened in 1923 under the Capitol Theatre moniker. Over the next 60 years the theater deteriorated, primarily showing films via poorly kept facilities.
In the late ‘80s, a reclamation effort of the theater began, overseen by the Capitol Arts Alliance — which later became the Cache Valley Center for the Arts. The venue was renovated and reopened in 1993, 70 years after its initial debut, owned by Logan and operated by CacheARTS. Now, almost 30 years on from that rebirth, Ellen Eccles Theatre nears its centennial.
“For more than 100 years, Logan has been at the crossroads of traveling and local performing artists. We still benefit from the routing established in the 1890s and Cache Valley’s rich arts ecosystem,” CacheARTS Executive Director Wendi Hassan said in the press release. “We’re happy to celebrate that tradition yet again with the upcoming touring season.”
Plans for the anniversary commemoration are yet to be announced, with the entry on the theater’s schedule planned for March 2023
As in previous years, an assortment of discounts are available for those who meet age, enrollment, enlistment, bulk purchase or loyalty requirements. Discounts are not applicable to new-to-the-valley holiday show “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.”
Tickets will become available online and at the ticket office on July 29 at 10 a.m. The ticket office is at 43 S. Main St. in Logan or available via phone at 435-752-0026. To purchase tickets online, view the full schedule of shows or find further information on the season, visit www.cachearts.org/season.