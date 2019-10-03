Eerie stories told in what some say are haunted structures await participants in this year’s Historic Downtown Logan Ghost Tour, staged on nine nights between now and Halloween.
“Learn about downtown’s most infamous ghosts, poltergeists, and spirits doomed to the realm of mortals,” proclaims a pitch for Ghost Tour put out by the Logan Downtown Alliance, the Bridgerland Storytelling Guild and Green Wolf Productions, the event's organizers.
Tours run between 7 and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, plus one Monday night. Tour dates are Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and 28.
The guided walking tours last approximately 90 minutes, and walking distance is less than a mile. Organizers say the show is technically family-friendly, but it is not recommended for small children or for people who don’t like to be scared.
Reservations are required and can be booked online at www.logandowntown.org. For more information, contact Gary Saxton with the Logan Downtown Alliance at 435-374.8076 or by email at logandowntown@gmail.com.
For those who want to go on "Ghost Hunts" deep into the night, paranormal investigators will be available following your tour at the Whittier Center.