...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
StoryCorps was in Logan over the past weekend. When I learned of this, I promptly scheduled an appointment for Sunday, April 30. If you are not familiar with StoryCorps, please check out the website: StoryCorps.org.
It was an awesome opportunity and experience to relate three of my favorite stories from my book, “Musings of the Third Son from the First Wife.”
In my best amateur raconteur-style, I shared abbreviated, spontaneous and paraphrased versions of “Keep the Wheel in the Furrow,” “Never Hang Up,” and “The Healing Begins.” Three stories are about my parents and the lessons learned from being their son.
It was emotional, humbling and inspiring, all wrapped up like the gift that our memories are and can be when shared. I was assisted by two very adroit and professional facilitators named Delilah and Shira.
We enjoyed chatting about their hometowns of Brooklyn and Philadelphia. I left the Airstream mobile recording studio feeling like I had just made two new friends; we exchanged emails and I hope our paths cross again someday. That is one of the missions of StoryCorps, to connect people, make friends and share heartwarming experiences. So to StoryCorps, Delilah, and Shira, I say, JOB WELL DONE!
While making the 30-minute drive to Logan from Preston for this StoryCorps appointment, I was listening to AC/DC.
A bit unexpected, I know, especially of all the playlists on my Spotify, but it was left over from my day of doing spring clean-up in my yard the day before. Think of it as my “pump up” music before the big game or performance. The song is called “Rock N Roll Train” from the band’s 2008 album, “Black Ice.”
At the 2:47 mark, guitarist Angus Young hits and holds one note, with a little reverb mixed in, for less than two seconds. I replayed this section of the song several times. Traffic was light and my hands and arms were strumming the air guitar, my head bobbing. I did not care who saw me, I was in my element.
That single tone struck heavy in me and reminded me of another favorite song called, “Touch My Blues Away” by the German blues singer, Jessy Martens. She uses her throaty style to hit and hold a single note for over 10 seconds at the 1:37 mark. It had a similar effect on me. Take a few minutes and check both these tunes out on your favorite music app. Trust me, they are well worth it.
As I waited my turn to enter the Airstream recording studio in the Cache County Courthouse parking lot, this column started to form in my head. I kept reflecting on that one note, the feeling it produced in me, and the extrapolation came clearly into focus. I thought of how we can have an effect, either positive or negative, on those around us with just one note, one word, one glance or one act of kindness or insensitivity. Sometimes our influence on others is anonymous, sometimes intentional.
These talented musicians affected me in an energetic manner with just one note. If you stop and think for a few moments, I am sure you can identify instances in your life where you were the “affectee” or “affecter” (might be made up words, but you get the point) with just one note, word or other physical act.
I made an internal vow to myself to be more aware and conscious of my words and the notes I play in my personal and community arena. After all, don’t we all want to hear and say the words, “JOB WELL DONE” in the appraisal of our life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.