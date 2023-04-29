Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East, serves lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every Day
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah... Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion zone. .Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to increased river flows. For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.52 feet. - The stage is currently falling, however the river is forecast to once again see an increase in stage Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Saturday evening based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Every Day
Computers 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room: 8:30 a.m.
Library: 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables: 8:30 a.m.
Quilting: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, May 1
Walking Group: 9:30 a.m.
Bingo: 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: May Day
Jeopardy 12:30 p.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Lunch: Fish & Chips, Coleslaw, Melon Salad
Tuesday, May 2
Ceramics: 8:30 a.m.
Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m.
Creative Writing: 11 a.m.
Field Trip to Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge 9 a.m.
Mahjong: 12:45 p.m.
Movie: The Empire Strikes Back
Lunch: Roasted Chicken Thigh, Mashed Potatoes, Toasted Butternut Squash, Grape Salad
Wednesday, May 3
Line dancing: 11 a.m.
Horseshoes Tournament 11 a.m.
Bridge: 12:15 p.m.
Lunch and Learn: Utah Assistive Technology Program
Wii Bowling: 12:45 p.m.
Bobbin lace: 1 p.m.
Tai Chi: 1 p.m.
Lunch: Meatloaf, Au gratin Potatoes, Sunshine Carrots, Spiced Pears
Thursday, May 4
Bingocize: 10 a.m.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.
Card Making with Brenda 11:15 a.m.
Mahjong 12:30 p.m.
TED Talk: The surprising science of happiness 12:45 p.m.
Clogging 2:30 p.m.
Lunch: Han-burger, Kale-oren Salad, BB Oranges, Rice Crispy Treat, Lays the Force be with you!
Friday, May 5
Painting Group 10 a.m.
Sewing: Table Runner of the Month 10 a.m.
Loteria (Mexican Bingo) w/ snacks 11 a.m.
Blood Pressure 11 a.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Technology Assistance: 1 p.m.
Mindfulness Group: 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Chicken Fajitas, Cilantro Lime Rice, Sauteed Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org
The Hyrum Senior Center, located at 675 E Main in Hyrum, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Most Thursdays we are out of the building. Lunches are at noon and we ask that you call to get your name on the list: 245-3570. ALL seniors are welcome.
May 10
‘Perfect in Pink’ Women’s Social, noon
Please wear pink. Bring a friend, sister or daughter.
RSVP by May 8 at 435-245-3570
We are also looking for a part-time cook/aide. For more information, call 435-245-3570 or go to hyrumcity.org
