...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Two CVHS scholarship winners to present at Wednesday meeting
Last year’s Cache Valley Historical Society scholarship winners will present their research topics at the CVHS meeting scheduled for this coming Wednesday, April 12.
According to information provided by the historical society, James Bear, Utah State University Department of History, will present “Southward Saints: Cache Valley and the Utah War,” a discussion on the early settlements in Cache Valley and the actions of its residents during the Utah War of 1857 and Brigham Young’s call south.
Emma Norton, USU Department of History and Military Science, will present “The Cache Valley Religious Experience,” a history of relations between Protestant and Mormon Churches and their members, from 1873 until the present day.
The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., will be held at the Historic Courthouse, 199 N. Main Street in Logan. The public is welcome to attend.
