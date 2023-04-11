Support Local Journalism

Last year’s Cache Valley Historical Society scholarship winners will present their research topics at the CVHS meeting scheduled for this coming Wednesday, April 12.

According to information provided by the historical society, James Bear, Utah State University Department of History, will present “Southward Saints: Cache Valley and the Utah War,” a discussion on the early settlements in Cache Valley and the actions of its residents during the Utah War of 1857 and Brigham Young’s call south.


