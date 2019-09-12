Cache Valley author Amanda Luzzader was named Utah’s 2019-2020 Writer of the Year by the League of Utah Writers during the organization’s annual gathering, the Quills Conference.
“I am really humbled and surprised but very grateful to win this award,” said Luzzader. Referring to others who have received the award over the years, she added, “I am in very good company.”
Luzzader is the author of two novels, "Among These Bones" and "When It’s No Longer Night." Her short stories, essays, and poetry appear in numerous collections, anthologies, and publications, including the international best-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul series. Luzzader served as president of the League of Utah Writers in 2013, and she presents and teaches classes on writing topics.
Utah-based writer Carolyn Campbell, who oversees Writer of the Year nomination and selection, said the award is the League of Utah Writers’ highest honor, and selecting the winner is never an easy task. Campbell said the award is based mainly on nominees’ writing successes and their willingness to spend time and energy on the advancement and success of other members of the writing community.
“I thought that Amanda’s nomination shined strongly in both of these elements,” said Campbell.
Luzzader is currently at work on a new book, the third in a trilogy of sci-fi adventure novels, along with “too many other projects to really effectively keep track of.” She resides in North Logan and is the mother of two young boys. Luzzader said with any time she has left over, she works as a grant writer for a local nonprofit organization that seeks to help disadvantaged children and families.