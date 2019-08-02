Mátyás (my cousin), Gábor (my kinda-lover), and I (Anna) were being hunted by Buda-Pest guards for helping the Pratheria (magical folk). We had been split up trying to keep safe and do our part to help in the brewing war, and had recently been accidentally reunited after running into each other in the woods, all of us trying to hide and stay safe.
After an hour or so of riding astride, I was sore and tired, and in desperate need of relieving myself. We pulled over, and Gábor helped me off my horse while Mátyás tethered them to the nearest trees so they could graze. I walked a bit into the woods along the side of the road and looked back to see Gábor and Mátyás watching me.
“Where are you going?” Gábor inquired. “You know we should stick together. It’s not safe these days for a lady to be wandering off into the wild. Especially a lady with a price over her head. Here,” he added, taking a step forward. “I’ll accompany you”
“Umm...” I started.
“Maybe,” Mátyás cut me off, amused. “Maybe your dear Anna has to do her business, and does not wish for two young men to be watching her.” “Oh,” Gábor stated, as though this had not occurred to him, and never would have if Mátyás hadn’t pointed it out to him. His cheeks flushed, and he added “Of course, obviously. I’m not- I wasn’t- I didn’t-”
“It’s okay,” I cut him off, silently thanking Mátyás. I don't think I would have been able to explain it to him myself without being too embarrassed. “I know.”
I wandered off a little bit further, looking back over my shoulder just to make sure the men couldn’t see me. Soon I heard Gábor holler back at me “Anna! Be careful!”
I sighed and shook my head. Boys will always be overly protective when protection is not needed, and under protective when it is. I hurriedly did my business and rushed back to where we had left the horses to graze, only the horses weren’t there. Mátyás, Gábor, and the horses were about 100 yards down the road... talking to a Buda-Pest guard. I hurriedly ducked back into the protection of the forest and prayed the guard hadn’t seen me. Even with my chopped hair, pants, and dirty face, I would still be recognizable, had someone been looking for me specifically. And what else would a Buda-Pest guard be doing this far from Buda-Pest?
I followed the shadows cast by the trees down the road until I was close enough to hear their conversation.
“Why do you have a third horse, if it’s just the two of you?” The guard’s voice was crisp and harsh, every word heavily enunciated.
“Well,” Mátyás began, and I knew a good story was coming. “Back in our hometown we were celebrating Whitsunday, and-”
“Whitsunday? Ha, that was ages ago.”
“Well, yes-” Mátyás began, but the guard cut him off.
“You are talking about the seventh Sunday after Easter, no?”
“Well yes, of course. What other Whitsunday is there? As I was saying-”
The guard cut him off again, “What does Whitsunday, which was ages ago, have to do with now?” The guard seemed smug, like someone would after having finally caught a younger sibling in a lie. Mátyás just seemed bored.
“If you will please let my friend speak,” Gábor cut in, “I’m sure he will make everything perfectly clear.” The guard fell silent, slightly losing his smug look, and Mátyás continued. “Well, we were celebrating Whitsunday, and we were having a horse race. Whoever’s horse was the fastest got free drinks in the pub for a year. I won, naturally, and have been drinking my fair share, and probably more, every night since. But you know how it is, same old beer every day gets quite boring. My buddy and I, Gage, were thinking of coming here to taste the fine beer of Buda-Pest.” (After being christened Gage for the sake of the story, Gábor looked more than willing to wring Mátyás’ neck.)
“Well, that’s believable enough,” the guard stated, not waiting to see if Mátyás was done with his delicately woven story. “Buda-Pest gets plenty of visitors coming to sample our beer. It’s fit for a king, it is. But I’m afraid I don’t see where the empty, saddled horse comes into the picture. She looks perfectly fit for riding, and it doesn’t make sense for her to have no rider.”
“Ahem,” Mátyás continued as if the guard hadn’t spoken at all. “Gage and I are going to enter this fine horse in as many races as we can to see if we can win any of Buda-Pest’s fine drinks. I’d buy them, but I’m a bit broke right now.”
“Broke,” the guard said, suspiciously. “Yet you choose to travel all this way to Buda-Pest on your own.”
“Yes, broke.” This time it was Gábor spinning the stories. “Which is why we’re traveling on our own instead of using the money we don’t have and hiring someone to take us. Besides, we used to have money, but this lad over here has an obsession with gambling.”
“Aye,” Mátyás said, trying to sound remorseful but failing. After all, this last bit was true. “It’s a problem, I do admit to that. But what can I say? It’s a great life.”
The guard nodded, a small smile cutting across his harsh features. “Indeed it is. So, you’re traveling with an extra horse because you’re a gambler and don’t have the money you need to taste the finest beer in this part of Europe?” He said this in one breath, as if mocking Mátyás.
Mátyás thought about this, then gave a small, slow nod. “Yes, that’s one way of putting it.”
“Well then,” the guard said, chuckling. “I’ll let you be on your way. Good luck, and good day.”
“Good day to you as well.”
The guard turned his horse around and started trotting off in the direction we had come, probably to interrogate travelers that were actually innocent, unlike us. Mátyás and Gábor turned kept heading in the direction of Buda-Pest, glancing back every so often to see how far the guard was. I followed behind (staying in the woods) being as silent as I could. Once the guard turned at a bend in the road, Mátyás and Gábor rode ahead for another minute or so, then stopped. I hurried out of the shadows and endless maze of roots and onto the solid dirt road, where I could move a great deal faster than I could in the woods.
Mátyás and Gábor climbed off their horses and hurried towards me.
“Anna!” Gábor called out, moving ahead of Mátyás to meet me. “Are you okay?”
“Me?” I asked, trying to sound as if I hadn’t been fazed at all. “Of course I’m okay. I wasn’t the one who was faced with a guard. Nice work, by the way,” I added, turning to Mátyás as he came up beside us.
He grinned, not bothering to try and be humble. “Well, it’s not that hard really. Half the story’s true.”
“Is it?” Questioned Gábor. “Like the part when you said we’re only coming to bet and drink?”
“Well, no. That part wasn’t. The part you added though, when you said I’m addicted with gambling. That part’s true. So is the fact that I fairly won my rights to free drinks for a year.”
“Ah, yes. I only said what I said because I don’t particularly like to lie.” He turned to look at me. “Anna, are you sure you’re okay?”
“Yes, I’m alright. It’s a good thing we stopped. If we hadn’t, the guard surely would have recognized me.”
“Yes, I suppose it is,” Mátyás mused. “Looks like the fates are on our side at this particular moment.”
“Agreed,” Gábor put in. “But let’s not push our luck. Maybe we should camp for tonight?”
Mátyás glanced at me briefly, as if to confirm, then nodded. “Alright. But where? The ground in the forest’s covered in roots, and I don’t think camping in the middle of the road is very wise. Unless, of course, you want to be on the waiting list for beheading before sunrise.”
“Oh!” I exclaimed, remembering something I had seen during my stroll in the woods. “There's a little clearing not to far back. It’s far enough in that any fire’s shouldn't be seen, but close enough that we shouldn’t get lost.”
“Shouldn’t being the key word,” Mátyás muttered.
“I think,” Gábor said loudly, cutting of Mátyás, “I think it’s a great idea. It’s better than nothing, which is pretty much all our other option is.
“Good,” I said, then pushed past the boys to grab my horse. What was it with those two? Allies one minute, enemies in a matter of seconds.