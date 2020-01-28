Farm succession is a topic that does not always get the attention it deserves. Many times this topic is avoided because the future remains unknown. Researchers Heather McCrostie Little and Nick Taylor in 1998 defined farm succession as “a process whereby the traditions, skills, and capital of farming are passed from one generation to the next.”
In agriculture, we are well equipped at handing down traditions and skills. There are many lessons and skills I learned on the farm that I will never forget. The things I learned while fixing fences, doctoring a calf, hauling hay, or plowing a field have all been instilled in me.
All of us in agriculture have learned similar lessons and remember the great people who have taught us. It is just as important that a plan is set for the sustainable legacy of the farm. Having a plan in place to know the wishes of the owner, where assets and resources are, and how all of this is going to be distributed is very critical.
Future life changes can be a hard topic to think about. For the future of farming and ranching, it is essential that a succession plan be put in place to help keep agriculture strong and thriving in our community. Many agriculture operations have been lost due to the lack of a succession plan even though the owners wanted that operation to continue for generations.
Family conflict and financial difficulties are just some of the problems commonly seen when no succession plan is put into place. To illustrate the need for succession planning, the following are some statistics from that last agriculture census from the USDA in 2017: Of the 2,439 agriculture producers in Cache County, 733 of these producers are above the age of 65 — that is 30% of all agriculture producers in Cache County. On the other hand, there are only 220 producers under the age of 35, which is only 9% of the agriculture operators in the County.
Over the past decade, we have seen a transition where the average agriculture operator’s age has gone up. Not many young producers have the means or resources to start a farm at such a young age. However, many of these young producers could have an opportunity if farm succession is done right. Having a farm succession plan helps preserve agriculture, ensuring that the next generation has the opportunity to continue farming and ranching.
The main goal of a farm succession plan is to satisfy the goals/wishes of the owner while helping to set a strong foundation for the successor to be able to succeed in the transition. Ideally the transition will happen long before death happens. In order for this plan to work, it needs to be legal and in writing. Many family farms have been ruined due to arguments over inheritance between family members. A succession plan can help to avoid these situations and allow for an easier transition after a loved one retires from farming or passes away.
For those of you who have been contemplating these questions about farm succession, USU Extension is providing an opportunity to learn more about farm succession planning. Here at the Cache County Extension office we are hosting a farm succession plan training. This training includes a workbook that goes through the process of legalizing and planning farm succession and retirement for agriculture producers.
The workbook provided walks everyone through the necessary steps that lead up to legalized documents. Having the workbook and learning how to fill it out properly can save an operation thousands of dollars in legal or professional fees.
At these trainings, we are going to encourage families and all that are involved in the succession planning to attend to talk about the future plans for the farm or ranch.
We are going to have limited room at these trainings so if you are interested please contact the Cache County Extension Office at (435)752-6263 and tell Megan you would like to participate. There will be no cost involved. We will be trying to run our first trainings sometime at the end of February, so if you are interested please give us a call as soon as possible.
If you have more questions about the training please call the Extension office and ask for Jake, I would be more than happy to help with any questions.