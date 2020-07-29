It is hard to believe the Cache County Fair and Rodeo is only a week away. We are excited to celebrate together as a community. It is important to realize, however, that this fair will have some differences compared to other years. One of the major differences this year is all entries will need to be entered online before the fair.
In past years, we have had the option for people to enter their entries in-person at the fair. Due to precautions with the coronavirus, we will not have this option available.
But have no fear! Here are the detailed instructions on how to enter an entry into the fair online. Further instructions can also be found in the Cache County Fair Book on page 6, which can be found at cachecounty.org/fair under the “View the Fair Book 2020.”
Creating Online Entries
1. Log into https://cachecounty.fairentry.com.
2. Determine if you are logging in with a 4HOnline account or if you need to create a FairEntry account.
3. Click “Begin Registration” and enter all the exhibitor information that is required.
4. When all information is correct click “Continue to Entries.”
5. Next select “Add an Entry”, click the green “Select” beside the department you wish to enter. After selecting a department, you will notice a list of classes to choose from, and then a list of available lots following that. Once you have selected the correct Department, Class, and Lot you can click “Continue.”
6. Exhibitors may have multiple entries. One entry must be made for each item, each animal, etc.
7. After you are finished entering your entries, review them to ensure each entry is complete and contains accurate information.
8. If all entries are finished click “Continue to Payment”, (Some Departments have fees and others do not). A credit card option will then be made available; Cache County will not accept cash or check for fee payments.
9. Once all entries are entered for exhibitors in your family click “Submit” to submit the invoice for approval.
10. You will then have to agree and accept the “Terms Message” at the end.
11. Once you get the “Thanks!” screen, you have successfully registered for the Cache County Fair! You will receive a confirmation email. You can also check your dashboard on FairEntry to ensure that all your entries are correct and accurate after finishing. 12. If you need assistance or have any questions email cachecountyfair@yahoo.com.
The Cache County Council and Cache County Fair Board have been working tirelessly to put this fair together in a way that will bring the community together, support business, and keep us all healthy and safe in the process.
Growing up, I have always loved the fair, and the experiences it brings. My summers are full of memories from many different fairs that I will treasure for the rest of my life. After the rough year we have had, the County Fair can be an opportunity to make great memories.
While, we want everyone to have a good time, it is important to remember that precautions must be taken to make sure that everyone can stay healthy and safe during and after the fair. Please remember to follow the guidelines that the Bear River Health Department and the Cache County Council have given for the fair. If we follow these precautions, we can make sure that our fair is a safe and memorable experience for 2020.