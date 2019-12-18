During this holiday season, with its snow-covered ground and sub-zero temperatures, it is hard to conjure up images of carrots, tomatoes and zucchini fresh from the garden. However, this is the time to prepare for next year’s growing season and garden harvest.
The USU Extension-Cache County office is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Cache Master Gardener volunteer training program.
Jaydee Gunnell, who is our horticulture agent in Cache County, runs this program. You may be asking, “What are the requirements for being a Master Gardener?” The Master Gardener program is not just for “green thumb” gardeners but also for anyone who has a desire to learn, a love of nature and a willingness to serve their community.
The Master Gardener program is a nationwide volunteer training program sponsored by the local land-grant university, which in our case is Utah State University. This program has become an important component of USU Extension in extending gardening resources and information to the public. Throughout the state, 13 counties offer the USU Master Gardener Program, including Cache County.
The 2020 Master Gardener Program in Cache County will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Classes run from January through April. Topics will include botany, composting and soil science, growing vegetables, fruit crops, pruning practices, pest problems, lawn care, tree and shrub selection, and even how to extend the gardening season using hoop houses.
After the in-class trainings are provided, participants are asked to donate 40 hours of community-based volunteer service with Extension-sponsored projects. Some of these projects include public outreach at the Gardener’s Market and helping the Bridger Park Community Gardens grow.
Early bird registration is now open. Applicants who register before Jan. 1 will receive a 20% discount off the regular $200 registration fee. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, please contact Megan at (435)752-6263. Registration will occur on Eventbrite.
Jacob Hadfield is an agent with the Cache County Extension. His column appears in the paper every other week.