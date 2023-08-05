Eldon Peterson

My wife and I celebrated our 40th anniversary by spending a week in Glacier National Park. In addition to the natural beauty of the area, I was struck by the wildlife that we encountered along the trails.

We saw the typical wildlife one would expect to see along trails; some deer, including a 4-point buck, and a few bald eagles. An unexpected encounter was with a herd of big horn sheep and a mountain goat. But my greatest surprise was when I came across a black bear moseying up a trail ahead of me.


