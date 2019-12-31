The development and management of replacement females is a critical practice in animal agriculture. Replacement females (heifers, ewes, sows, etc.) are females picked to “replace” mature females who may have become ill or suffer from old age.
In order to have a profitable operation, replacement females must be selected carefully and developed properly. While all animal agriculture industries rely on selecting and developing replacement females, no industry relies on it more than the dairy industry.
Raising and developing heifers has become one of the most critical management practices in the dairy industry. Not only will replacement heifers be responsible for the birth of future offspring in the dairy industry, they will also become the next milk producers.
Research has shown that the way replacement heifers are developed can effect lifetime milk production. Nutrition, environment and climate are just a few of the factors that researchers have mentioned can affect a heifer’s milk production later on.
Research has also shown that raising replacement heifers is the second-largest expense that a dairy will incur. Feed costs are the only larger expense. One of the reasons behind the high cost of replacement heifers is the fact that these animals do not begin producing milk (profit) until after they have a calf. That means for almost 2 years, heifers are an expense that receives no income.
To help alleviate this problem many dairy producers try to shorten this 2-year window. To have high productivity, heifers need to calve by the time they are 24 months of age no later. Many producers are able to reduce this 24-month window down to 20 months. However, caution must be taken when reducing this 2-year window, because research has shown if heifers grow too quickly, lifetime milk production can be negatively affected. Developing replacement heifers is a balancing act.
For dairy producers who are interested in this topic, or if you have any questions about raising replacement heifers, there will be a Regional Dairy Conference on Jan. 14 at the Cache County Event Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided by IFA. Dairy producers and professionals from Cache, Franklin, Box Elder, Weber and Morgan counties are invited to this event.
The main topic for this dairy conference is going to be development of dairy heifers. Presentation topics include: Causes of Dairy Heifer Deaths diagnosed at the Utah Veterinarian Diagnostic Lab, The Effects of Different Pastures on Heifer Growth & Development, and Heat Stress Effects on Developing Heifers.
We will also have a presentation detailing Four Mega-Trends for Global Agriculture as well as some discussion about a new weed that has been identified here in Cache County. If you have any questions about this meeting please call the Cache County Extension Office, or send me an email. Happy Holidays!