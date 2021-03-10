Did you know that March is National Nutrition Month? This year the theme for the month is “Personalize your Plate.”
When it comes to nutrition and health, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. We are all unique. We have different body types. We each have unique goals that are affected by our age, health status, family situation, where we live, our culture and much more.
Something we all have in common is that the food we eat and the beverages we drink have a profound impact on our health. Throughout the decades research has been conducted on the correlation between an individual’s health and their dietary intake. It has been shown that having a healthy eating pattern and participating in daily physical activity can help individuals achieve and maintain good health as well as reduce risk for chronic disease.
A great resource to help Americans develop a healthy eating pattern is the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Every five years an expert team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U. S. Department of Health and Human Services collaborate to create the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
The first DGA document was released in 1980 and has evolved over time to keep the published guidelines up to date with the current nutrition related research and best practices. The goal of the DGA is to promote health and prevent disease, inform Americans on how to improve their dietary eating patterns, and encourage healthy eating patterns throughout the lifespan.
Over time, eating patterns in the United States have remained far below the DGA recommendations. In 2015 the average American scored a 59 out of 100 on the Healthy Eating Index. The Healthy Eating Index is a tool that evaluates how well Americans are following the recommendations of the DGA on a scale from 0-100. A lower score indicates a poorer adherence to the recommendations. This is critical information because we know there is a correlation between poor dietary habits and risk for chronic disease.
In America we’ve seen a steady upward trend of the number of people who have been diagnosed with one or more chronic diseases. It was reported in 2020 that 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have one chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases.
Despite these bleak numbers, there is hope. Research has shown that poor eating patterns can increase risk for chronic disease. But research has also shown that healthy eating patterns can decrease risk for chronic disease. We all have the ability to reduce our risk for developing chronic diseases! And we can do that today by choosing to follow the DGA recommendations.
The theme for the 2020-2025 DGA is “Make Every Bite Count.” This theme is a simple yet powerful reminder. The four key focus areas of the DGA include:
— Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.
— Customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.
— Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, and stay within calorie limits.
— Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugar, saturated fat, sodium, and limit alcoholic beverages.
What can we do today to change our eating patterns? We can start small by evaluating our current eating patterns. Think about the food choices you make at meal or snack times. Do you try to include three or more food groups? Or do you choose foods that are convenient?
Think about the barriers that keep you from making healthy food choices and set goals to overcome them. As you evaluate your eating patterns, remember to follow the guidance of the DGA and make every bite count.
To help you with your goal of making every bite count with a healthy dietary eating pattern, for the month of March, I’ll be offering free virtual cooking classes. These classes will be held weekly and each class we will try a fun new recipe!
To register for these classes, you can go to Eventbrite.com and search “Cooking at Home with Jenna.” And feel free to email me at jenna.dyckman@usu.edu if you have questions or for more information about healthy dietary eating patterns.