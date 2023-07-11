Have any of you ever spit in the tube of those DNA kits like 23 and Me or AncestryDNA? It has become a hugely popular trend with over 90 million kits sold worldwide in 2021.
Before you go down this rabbit hole, be forewarned: Digging into your ancestral past is not for the faint of heart. Curiosity is only the tip of this iceberg of information. Keep an open mind and your reading glasses nearby, as these reports are detailed and lengthy.
I did not pay the extra cost to get the medical portion that might forecast my future health care journey. I kind of have an idea already, based on recent experience, what my cause of death will likely be. I like surprises anyway, not anticipatory hand-wringing.
It was not a bolt from the blue for me to see that I was of a northern European descent. English with some specificity to the region known as Wales. My test results did not, however, list in further detail what I consider as my three-part heritage: Idaho, Appalachia, and Japan.
Born and raised in Idaho is the obvious aspect of my being. I could not be more proud of this fact. In fact, I composed this column on Idaho’s birthday, July 3, a nice coincidence. Happy 133rd birthday Idaho!
When I left Idaho for college and eventual out of state employment, I never planned to return, but life taught me differently. Emotional pain and consequences that were somewhat self-chosen brought my son and me back home after a decade of absence. A myriad of reasons both prompted my return and now keep me here, fully rooted.
Now, I have been “back home” for 23 straight years. Settled firmly, I will stay here, probably die right here in this Lazy Boy recliner I sit in with a cradled laptop writing these words. Headphones for music nearby, with either NASCAR or Food Network on TV and a book within reach on the lamped end table to my right.
I listed Appalachia as part of my heritage. To be more specific, West Virginia, Kanawha County, and the cities of Charleston and Montgomery. When I flew back home to Idaho Falls from that initial job interview in 1991, I knew in my heart I had found a second home.
The people, the tragedies, the culture, and it didn't hurt that the job offer included a substantial pay raise! I moved my young family cross-country, saying goodbye to some family members for the last time — literally, the last time. Maybe that is why West Virginia is so dear and resonating to me.
West Virginia history is full of tragedy, as was my years there. It bound but weakened me in some strange way. It is where the NASCAR bug bit me. An incurable infection that has been part of me ever since, as reflected by some of my household décor. (It is no secret that I have a small bathroom that is decorated from floor to ceiling to toilet seat with Jeff Gordon memorabilia.) I still use slang from those coal mining “hollers” (hollows) and have been known to retort, “that hound don’t hunt” in reference to an idea presented that I do not favor. I was different and talked funny to them as they did to me. I liked that.
The same was true in Japan. I looked, sounded and acted differently and, therefore, was popular in a way I had never experienced before. I had never been the source of curiosity as I walked down the street with my Gaijin companion followed by a gaggle of pointing and whispering school children. I fell in love with sushi on the very first night in the country. The Idaho potato boy now ate rice every day and finally put on a few pounds to break the 200-pound mark.
Although rusty now, the language came fairly easy for me, at least the spoken word portion. Writing and reading kanji characters is a whole different matter. Japanese phrases and slang are still heard in my house. My kids, spouse and grandchildren now know what “naruhodo”(of course or a sarcastic “duh”) means and “oide” (come here now please).
If either Derek or Courtney are ever on death row, their last meal request might be my version of yakisoba, curry rice or mapo tofu. I am the only one of the Thomas clan who enjoys Japanese music. Minyo (Japanese folk music) on the Bose speaker usually precipitates an exit from the house for all but me … mission accomplished?
I guess you can say I am a homegrown spud who misses all things Appalachian and longs to again sleep in a futon on a tatami mat and eat thinly sliced raw tuna (sorry Yoi Tomo Sushi and Grill in Boise).
