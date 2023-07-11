Todd Thomas NEW

TODD THOMAS Guest contributor

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Have any of you ever spit in the tube of those DNA kits like 23 and Me or AncestryDNA? It has become a hugely popular trend with over 90 million kits sold worldwide in 2021.

Before you go down this rabbit hole, be forewarned: Digging into your ancestral past is not for the faint of heart. Curiosity is only the tip of this iceberg of information. Keep an open mind and your reading glasses nearby, as these reports are detailed and lengthy.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.