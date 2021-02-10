It’s almost Valentine’s Day and stores are filled with red and pink Valentine gifts. Many of these gifts are chocolate! There are chocolate bars, chocolate hearts, chocolate kisses, and the lists goes on and on.
While chocolate is a common indulgence enjoyed by the masses, have you ever thought about chocolate’s origin story? Let’s find out a little more about the history of chocolate.
Before the 16th century, cacao beans only existed in Mesoamerica. The ancient civilizations first referenced as using cacao beans included the Olmecs, Mayans and Aztecs. While these cacao beans may have had a variety of uses, including being used as currency in some cultures, these beans were mostly used to make a chocolate beverage.
The only commonality between the ancient chocolate beverage and the hot chocolate drink we enjoy today is that they are both made from cacao beans. The ancient chocolate beverage was bitter and foamy.
Have you ever had a dark chocolate bar that was 70, 80 or even 90% cacao? They are quite bitter. Well, the ancient chocolate beverage would have been 100% cacao!
They created the beverage by grinding up the cacao beans into powder, mixing in water and pouring the drink between two cups (to get more air into the drink), creating a foamy texture. It was served cold and they may have mixed in cornmeal, chili peppers or other common spices into the drink.
Depending on the culture, the cacao beverage might have been served at a celebration, a ceremony, a feast, or even to finalize important financial transactions. And just as you might have a special mug you like to drink hot chocolate from, these ancient civilizations crafted ceramic drinking vessels for drinking their chocolate beverage.
As eastern explorers discovered the cacao beans and brought them back to Europe, it was recorded that the beans first arrived in Spain in the late 1500s. The chocolate drink made from the cacao beans was a luxury, at first enjoyed only by the wealthy. They added sugar, cinnamon and other flavorings, which sweetened the originally bitter drink.
Eventually other parts of Europe enjoyed the indulgent chocolate drink, so much so that they created chocolate houses. The first chocolate house was opened in England in 1657, which served this beverage to the wealthy. Eventually chocolate houses were established across Europe. While drinking chocolate was an indulgence for the wealthy, inventors were pondering new ways to process cacao beans and ultimately create new chocolate products.
In 1828 a Dutch chemist, Coenraad van Houten of Amsterdam, invented the cocoa press. The use of the cocoa press revolutionized the processing of cacao beans. He learned that by roasting the cacao beans and then applying pressure to the beans, he could squeeze out the cocoa butter.
Van Houten would then crush what was left into a powder, which was called “Dutch powder.” This process drastically reduced the costs of producing chocolate, increasing companies’ ability to mass produce chocolate.
Throughout the 1800s, many companies began producing and selling chocolate in different forms. The first chocolate bar was created in 1847 by the company J.S. Fry and Sons. In 1876, a Swiss man, Daniel Peter, partnered with his friend Henri Nestle to first create and mass produce milk chocolate.
In 1879, someone whose last name may sound familiar, Rudolf Lindt, invented the conche machine. He discovered that if chocolate from the cacao beans was repeatedly rolled under immense pressure in the conche machine for a long period of time, it would improve the texture of the chocolate.
Originally, this process could take anywhere from 3-5 days, but with modern machinery it now can take as little as about 15 hours. The benefits of this process include flavor development of the chocolate and better dispersal of the cocoa butter throughout the chocolate, which improves overall texture.
As the production of chocolate was revolutionized throughout the 19th century, chocolate was then available to people of all classes. To this day, companies are creating new chocolate products to be enjoyed by people worldwide.
To conclude, chocolate has come a long way since the 16th century. And thank goodness for those inventors who revolutionized the production, paving the way for the assortment of chocolates we enjoyed today!
So as you buy some chocolate for a loved one or even for yourself this Valentine’s Day, take a moment to think about the long history of chocolate!