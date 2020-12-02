The year 2020 has been full of many surprises for all of us. We have dealt with a global pandemic, natural disasters, and now a lack of moisture. By this time last year, we had already received several inches of snow. This year, we have only had one small storm come through.
Because of the lack of moisture, we are now in drought conditions. We need a wet winter and spring desperately. To illustrate our drought condition I want to share the precipitation data from this year. All of this data was gathered from farm service agency reports as well as the Utah Climate center’s website.
Last fall (October-December, 2019), we received 71% (3.62 inches) of our average precipitation. While precipitation was low, we still had some moisture. However, over the winter into spring (January-May, 2020) we only received 59% (5.27 inches) of our average precipitation. As the winter and spring are usually are wettest months, the low amounts of moisture took a big toll on not only crops, but pastures and rangelands as well.
This was one of the driest springs that we have on record. The spring was especially hard this year, as many of us were dealing with the impacts and consequences of the coronavirus. With so many things already impacting the ag industry, this just added another stressor.
June brought some relief to our drought conditions, when we received 180% (2.32 inches) of our average precipitation. While still not near the amount of precipitation that we receive in the spring and winter, it was welcome. However, the timing of this moisture was not good for our alfalfa and hay growers as many had their cut hay rained on during this month. In fact, only a few hay producers that I talked to were able to escape the storms and avoid getting their hay rained on.
After June through the rest of the summer (July-September) we saw very little precipitation only receiving 28% (0.81 inches) of our average. October was much of the same, but luckily in November we were able to receive some moisture where we sit at about 49% (0.76 inches) of our average precipitation.
If we look at the year overall, on average our annual precipitation is about 18.26 inches. This year we have only received 9.47 inches, or 52% of the average. The next upcoming months are going to be critical to our growing season next year and we are going to need all the moisture we can get. Even though this is a dry year, things can change quickly with some snow and rain heading our way next winter and spring.
Remember that there are resources to help farmers and ranchers during drought conditions. The Farm Service Agency has many options and opportunities that specifically help farmers during droughts. The Natural Resource Conservation Service also has some resources to help save water as well as improve water efficiency.
I hope that everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and was able to stay healthy and safe during these hard times. I hope it begins to look “a lot like Christmas” and we get some snow soon. Happy Holidays everyone! And may 2021 be our best year yet!