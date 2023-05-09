.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Did your parents ever share stories with you of their youth? You know, the ones about walking uphill in both directions, without shoes, to buy butter at the store, etc.? My dad did, in what I now see as an effort to gain my sympathy for how hard he had it in the late 1930s on the dry farm 10 miles north of town.
“Grandpa Thomas would take me out to the farm on a Monday morning and leave me. There was a one room outbuilding with a cot and a stove in it and all I had was a bag of potatoes and canned meat to eat. Every damn morning I had to chase two plow horses around and hook them up to plow or harrow. I hate horses!
“Some mornings I would wake up to stare at a blow snake hanging from the rafters above my head. I would work all week and then he would come back to get me on Saturday afternoon. You don’t know how easy and good you’ve got it, quit yer whining!”
I heard this or similar versions of this at least once a summer as we rode to the farm together. Like the Russian proverb, “Doveryai, no proveryai,” meaning “trust, yet verify.” I trusted everything my dad said but really wanted to verify his story. Where he claims this one room shanty sat, is now at the bottom of the Winder Reservoir, so no proof to be found or seen.
How I wish I would have thought to ask him the same question he would ask me when I was singing a song of woe, “you looking for sympathy?” I would sadly say, “yeah.”
“Well then,” he retorted, “when you get home, look it up in the dictionary, it’s in the S’s, between ____and _____!”
In doing some old-fashioned research on the Winder Reservoir, I have yet to find many facts on the year it was built and who gave up land to make that happen. The greatest generation who would possess that knowledge are just not here to ask anymore.
However, my oldest brother Craig did tell me he can remember the shack being on the south side. He made an educated guess that the reservoir was built in about 1958 and that a portion of Grandpa Thomas’s land did get used for the project. That is good enough proof for me … Dad was telling the truth!
I used to walk the circumference of it with my Winchester 12-gauge shotgun searching for pheasants or ducks, without much luck. It is usually one of the first bodies of water to fill from the Twin Lakes Canal Co. and the first to drain. I see plenty of 1B license plates there in the summer fishing for bluegill and bass. Dad used to complain about those fishermen too, “throwing their trash on my grain fields” and for turning around in the struggling to grow spring grain.
I drive out to the farm occasionally for conversations with Dad. I wonder who he talked to on those lonely days and nights? The blow snakes, the horses? Or maybe he did what I used to do when I was bouncing along on the tractor … sing out loud, daydream about my future, fantasize about scoring 40 points in the ball game, etc.
Or maybe he thought about my mom, Connie, and the date they had planned for Saturday night at the Persianna Dance Hall in Preston. He probably did all those things to pass the boredom and time until he could return to civilization.
I am betting Dad still subscribes to The Herald Journal, as he did all his adult life. Maybe after he reads this, he’ll come to have another conversation with me about the farm. I would love to hear that story again. I want to verify that it has not changed. You know where I am, Dad.
Thanks for the story. And yes, I will grant you some sympathy … JOB WELL DONE!!
