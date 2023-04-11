...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Cultures and generations own their uniqueness when it comes to phraseology and folksy quips. I think farming is especially keen on that kind of language. And my dad was no exception.
I cannot document all, for reasons you can assume, but I would like to highlight the most memorable.
His most famous and commonly used line, to describe harsh working conditions in the summer months, was, “It’s hotter out here than a wild woman’s dream!”
I never dared ask my dad just how he knew how hot a wild woman’s dream really was. And did my mom know that he knew? Next, might have been his go-to phrase to quantify the opposite seasonal condition. “Colder than a wild digger’s butt!”
Again, I would ask myself, “What precisely is a wild digger and how does he know the comparative temperature of his glutes?”
The real attention getter or warning you were messing things up and irritating him was, “I shoulda drown you in a gunny sack with the rest of the kittens in the canal!” Imagine the psychological counseling referral that was possibly induced when a young boy who idolized his father now thinks his dad is a kitty killer?
“You really drown kittens in a sack by throwing them in the canal!?” I tearfully asked. “How do you think we would get rid of the extras around the barnyard?” he would respond, with a grin and smirk that did not exactly clear my conscience.
I really do not think he was a cat exterminator, but it was his way of using a darker form of humor to convey the desired message of “straighten up, do better, I expect more of your performance.” The last example is one of my favorites for many reasons. So common would I lament my fate or circumstances in youth, “If I had hit those free throws, I would have had 20 points instead of just 18,” or “If I was just a couple inches taller, I’d be like Larry Bird!”
He would listen to my rants, then calmly say, “Well, if the bear hadn’t stopped to take a poop, he woulda caught the rabbit!” Once again, without really making me stupid or chastised, he made his point of not dwelling on what ifs, maybes, and could-have-beens. But instead, appreciate what did happen, make the necessary adjustments, and move forward.
I borrow from the book of Bud-ism frequently, but I also have some of my own that I hope make sense and inspire. I’ll give you two of my favorites. First, “Lack of preparation on your part, does not necessitate an emergency on mine.” And second, “Speak your mind, but mind what you speak.”
Try these on and see how they fit you and your life. I hope they help. To Dad, for his words of humor and wisdom that are embedded in the Book of Bud, I say: Thanks, Dad, job well done!!
