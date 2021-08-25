As a new school year begins, this is a great time to recommit to healthy routines as a family. Here are three tips parents can use to help their children have healthy eating habits throughout the school year.
Tip #1: Make time for breakfast
Often, we gather as a family to eat dinner, but as children grow older, schedules in the evening become increasingly busy with extracurricular activities. This can reduce the number of times families can eat dinner together during the week. A great alternative is to have breakfast as a family. Research has shown that children are more likely to eat breakfast if their parents do, making this a “transmissible” habit. Children who eat breakfast each morning also receive the necessary calorie and nutrient needs that help them have a successful day, both mentally and physically.
If mornings are hectic, set a family goal to wake up 10-15 minutes earlier to allow time to eat breakfast together. You can also prepare for breakfast the night before. Set out the dishes and utensils you’ll need. Cut up fruits or veggies and set out any unperishable items. Try to include all five food groups at your breakfast.
And remember, your breakfast does not have to be extravagant homemade meals that take an hour or more to prepare. They can be as simple as cereal and milk with whole wheat toast and fruit. Or scrambled eggs with a variety of veggies mixed in with frozen whole grain toaster waffle. Try to avoid breakfast choices like toaster pastries, sugar cereals, or other breakfast options that are high in added sugar. These options won’t provide you or your children with the necessary fuel to make it to lunch or to concentrate in school.
Tip #2: Involve children in the planning process
Teaching children how to make healthy food choices while they are young will set them up for success later in life. When you are making a grocery list, involve your children in the planning process. Teach them why it is important to choose healthy foods for lunch. Teach them that healthy food choices can help them grow, concentrate better in school, and even have more energy to play at recess.
As a family, talk about the five food groups and ask children what their favorite foods are for each food group. Give them the opportunity to pick fruits and vegetables they’d like to have in their lunch for that week. Depending on their age, children may need guidance in their food choices. But as they get older, they can be even more involved in planning their weekly lunches.
A fun lunch box trend you can try with your children are bento boxes. Bento boxes originated in Japan but have grown in popularity in America. You can buy reusable bento boxes that can be used by children or adults. Bento boxes are a great option for children because they have compartments with portion sizes better suited for school-aged children, and depending on the bento box you buy, they have four or more compartments.
The design of the boxes with smaller and numerous compartments allows for a variety of food to be offered to children at lunch time. This will prevent burnout from a large portion of one food. Food can also be cut up into easy-to-eat sizes. As you and your child plan their lunches, whether you use a bento box or not, try to include all five food groups in their lunch.
Tip #3: Offer healthy choices for an after-school snack
Snacking is an important part of a school-aged children’s diet. Children ages 6-12 years eat smaller portions and more frequently throughout the day compared to adults. Children are often hungry after school and want a snack before dinner. Parents can take advantage of their children’s big appetite after school and serve a well-balanced snack. It is important that parents provide healthy snack options because these snacks can provide up to one-fourth of their total calorie intake for the day.
Teach children the importance of including at least three of the five food groups at a snack. It is recommended that parents offer foods that are minimally processed and low in added sugar. Great examples of after-school snacks include vegetables, hummus, and crackers; yogurt, fruit, and granola; string cheese, pretzels, and fruit. But remember moderation in all things and sometimes there is nothing better than a fun occasional after-school treat like homemade cookies and milk.
Applying these tips will help your children have a successful school year and develop healthy eating habits for life. For more tips on helping school aged children develop healthy habits, follow @usuhealthyliving on Instagram or if you have questions, you can call the USU Extension office.