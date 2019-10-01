In order to apply restricted-use pesticides, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food requires a pesticide applicator's license.
Restricted-use pesticides are often used in large or industrial type settings. Agricultural producers, commercial sprayers, lawn-care businesses and many others use these licenses to help produce the best results for their businesses.
For those of you who want to get a license, below are the instructions on how to get one. If you already have your license, I’ve also included some dates for important events that are coming up, including pesticide disposal and continuing education unit opportunities.
Applicators seeking a license will need to go to the UDAF’s website to begin to apply. There are three different pesticide applicator licenses: commercial, non-commercial and private. Commercial licenses are for landscaping, lawn care or any businesses that uses pesticides for profit. Non-commercial licenses are for government agencies, such as city and county employees. Private licenses are for agricultural producers who are planning to use restricted-use pesticides.
The process is similar for the three types of licenses, but the education for each license varies.
All applicators must first start by taking trainings that are offered through USU Extension. The modules will have a fee attached with them. For private licenses, there is only one module offered, for commercial and non-commercial there will be multiple modules available to choose from. Once you finish the modules, you have to schedule a time to take the exams at an approved testing center. After passing the exams you must fill out and submit the application (found on UDAF’s website), and pay the UDAF licensing fee. Once you have finished this you have completed your licensing requirements.
After receiving your license, it is important to remember that the license has to be renewed every three years. Continuing education units (CEUs) are essential to get your renewal. For commercial and non-commercial licenses, 24 total CEU hours are needed for renewal. For private licenses, six total CEU hours are required for renewal. To better assist applicators with their licenses, USU Extension and UDAF work together to provide opportunities for credits.
Over the next couple of months, there are some pesticide applicator events coming up.
Next week on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a waste pesticide collection session put on by UDAF. The event is for any pesticides that are unwanted, unusable or are cancelled by the EPA. Businesses that use large amounts of pesticides are encouraged to come get rid of pesticides. If you are interested, please register at https://ag.utah.gov/pesticide-collection-registration/. The event is mainly for industrial or agricultural pesticides; if you have leftover lawn and yard pesticides left around your home, you can take them to the Logan landfill.
There are also a couple of CEU trainings coming up soon. On Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. we will be having our pesticide-applicator training. This event will be a great opportunity to get CEU credits to help renew your license. Be looking for more details in the future. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the USU Extension office here in Cache County. I would be glad to help with any problems or concerns.