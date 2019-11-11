Fall is coming quickly upon us, and I can’t believe it is already September! Summers sure do pass by quickly. As the seasons are changing, beef producers begin looking for opportunities to graze their animals until winter. Once winter hits, most if not all beef producers will be feeding hay to their cattle to ensure proper nutrition for their animals. In Cache County, or the whole Intermountain West for that matter, new strategies are constantly being examined to determine if there is any way to extend fall grazing into winter to help reduce costs by decreasing the amount of hay that has to be fed during the fall and winter.
I am reminded of some research conducted by Dr. D.R. ZoBell, who worked for the Animal, Dairy, and Veterinarian Department at USU, and Dr. Blair Waldron of the USDA Agriculture Research Service, Forage and Range Research Lab in Logan. The research that I have found describes using forage kochia in grazing practices for both fall and winter grazing.
Now many of you may flinch when you hear the word “kochia.” Many people fight with the weed kochia in their yards, and on rangelands. If cheatgrass can grow there so can the kochia weed. This gives the weed kochia the horrible, negative connotation it deserves. The good news is, forage kochia is different from the weed kochia. Although forage kochia is related to its weed counterpart, there are many differences between the two plants, the main difference being that weedy kochia is an annual herb, whereas forage kochia is a perennial shrub, making forage kochia very different from its weedy counterpart.
The next question is: Why forage kochia for fall grazing? As temperatures begin to decline in the fall, many of our grazing grasses and plants begin to go dormant. As these plants go dormant, the nutrition and quality (especially protein) of these grazing forages begin to decline, creating the need to feed hay. Forage kochia has been found to have higher crude protein levels during the fall and winter (August to March) than cool-season pasture grasses, forbs, and legumes. In fact, the USU and USDA researchers found that beef cattle on kochia/crested wheat grass pastures during the winter saw an increase in body condition scores as well as total back fat. These results showed that beef cattle had great performance on these pastures during the winter, especially since they received no supplementation during this time. However, the researchers did note that the winter was mild for that year and that the forages may have retained a higher than normal quality. Even with this, an increase in BCS as well as backfat is a positive sign in favor of forage kochia.
While forage kochia has many benefits for fall grazing, there are some other benefits that should be noted. Forage kochia will actually compete with plants such as cheatgrass, Russian thistle, and medusa head. This makes forage kochia a great candidate in rehabilitating rangelands that have been infested with noxious weeds. Because of its competitive nature with annual weeds that contain a high fire load, it can also be used to decrease wildfire incidence. Forage kochia is also an evergreen, meaning it stays green throughout the entire fire season, which makes it a great buffer for wildfires. With sufficient fuel, forage kochia will still burn, but the plants have the ability to quickly recover after wildfires. Forage kochia also thrives in our rangeland environments and can handle the low amount of precipitation we experience. It can also grow in harsh environments such as poor or high salinity soils, allowing it to compete with some of the annual weeds that exist in these areas.
While forage kochia is not a solution for everything, the research has shown it can have a positive impact in fall and winter grazing, rangeland health, and rangeland rehabilitation. If you have more questions about this research or are interested in learning about forage kochia, please don’t be afraid to call, email, or visit me in my office. I can give you more resources and show you more of the research that has been done on this topic.
Jacob Hadfield is the USU Extension specialist for agriculture covering Cache County, appointed in July, 2019. His office is located in the County Administration Building, 179 N. Main Street, Suite 111, in Logan. He can be reached directly at 435-752-6263 ext. 1574 or jacob.hadfield@usu.edu.