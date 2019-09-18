Like many overbooked families, my kids and I spend a lot of time together in the car. Often, both to make conversation and to make sure I say all the things that need to be said before they grow up and leave my nest, I give them little reminders.
“Remember,” I say, “if you keep your grades up, you will be learning to work hard and figure things out, and you will also be eligible for scholarships, and college will be more affordable.”
Or occasionally, “Remember, kids, people can be jerks. Don’t let other people’s behavior change who you are or how you behave. You don’t have to put up with garbage, but Jesus loves difficult people, too, and you can always be kind.”
Since they were small, I’ve tried to have an open and ongoing conversation about sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. I see nothing inappropriate or irreverent about having a solid understanding of human biology.
Same with illicit drugs. We can discuss them and their effects and addictive properties without glorifying them or encouraging dangerous experimentation. We talk about everything.
“Remember,” I say, “we should take medicine very carefully, and only according to the package instructions or how the doctor prescribes it. And prescribed medicine is something we never share, not even with each other.”
A common reminder from me is, “Remember, please do not smoke, huff or snort anything.”
“Like, not anything?” questioned my second son, who prides himself on being clever and subversive. “Like, not even carrots?”
No, not even carrots, I assured him. Carrots have a designated entry point, and should be ingested through the mouth, not the respiratory system. Anything besides clean air is unhealthy for lungs — even vegetables.
The carrot question was several years ago, and now that boy is a teen who still revels in his wit and unique perspective. He often wants to know why rules are the way they are.
There’s a place for obedience. When you trust the person who’s giving directions, it is OK to follow without much questioning. But it’s also OK to ask questions and learn the logic behind the rules, so I usually indulge his queries, especially as his opportunities for mistakes increase as he grows.
“Remember,” I said just the other day, “please don’t smoke or chew tobacco.”
“What about vaping?” my son asked.
“That, too. Please do not vape. I want you to stay healthy, and your lungs only like clean air, not chemical flavors.”
“Is that a Mormon rule or a family rule?” he wanted to know.
“Well, which do you want?” I asked him. Vaping doesn’t get specific mention in Section 89 of the Doctrine and Covenants, where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ health code is laid out.
Even so, it wasn’t hard to give him spiritual justification for avoiding addictive habits and substances. In his letter to the Thessalonians, the apostle Paul said, “every one of you should know how to possess his vessel (body) in sanctification and honour.” There are dozens of scriptural references and religious authorities reminding believers to treat their body as a holy temple to house their spirit, and keep it clean and well-cared-for.
Meanwhile, the Utah Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have both issued statements that e-cigarettes are not safe. Nicotine can harm developing brains, and lung diseases linked to vaping are on the rise.
We talk. Exactly how bad does an idea need to be in order for us to disqualify it? And exactly who has to verify it’s a bad idea for us to agree? Do we really need to learn everything ourselves through our own experiences, or is it sometimes smarter to learn from others’ experiences?
“I get offered expensive vape more often than I get offered cheap potato chips,” my kid tells me. “It’s such a bummer, because I like cheap chips a lot more.”
It’s good to talk with my son. Tonight I may buy him some chips. And remind him to eat his carrots.