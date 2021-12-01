Editor's note: This is the second part of a series about diabetes nutrition. Click here for part one.
Diabetes is a chronic disease that, according to the CDC, affects more than 34 million Americans.
Out of those, about 90-95% of these individuals have Type 2 diabetes. In 2019, 7.3% of adults living in the Bear River Health district reported having diabetes.
In this article, I will explore risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, how to reduce your risk for Type 2 diabetes, and resources available in Cache County for preventing or managing Type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes Risk Factors
There are many factors that affect our risk for diabetes. Factors that influence our risk for diabetes include weight, waist size, age, diet, physical activity level, race or ethnicity, and family history. Some of these factors we can control, while other we cannot.
The factors we do not have control over include age, family history, and race or ethnicity. As we age, our risk for developing diabetes increases. The CDC reported that if you have a family history of diabetes, you are more likely to have prediabetes and develop diabetes. There are some races or ethnicities that are at a higher risk for developing diabetes. The CDC listed the following that are at a higher risk: “African American, American Indian, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Hispanic.”
Reducing Your Risk
While there are diabetes risk factors we do not have control over, there are many factors we do have control over. And even if you have one or more of the risk factors that is out of your control, there are still many ways to reduce your risk for diabetes. It is important that we make healthy lifestyle choices throughout our life to decrease our risk for diabetes.
Diet, physical activity level and weight management are three factors that, if modified, can reduce risk for developing diabetes. When modifying any behavior, it is recommended to start small and set one or two goals. This same recommendation applies to diabetes prevention or management.
Set aside some time this week to evaluate your current lifestyle habits. Think about one or two small changes you can make to your eating patterns or physical activity. Making these changes now will help you to build a foundation of change and put you on the path for reducing your risk for Type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes Prevention and Management Programs
There are many resources and programs available to individuals who are at risk for diabetes or who have been diagnosed with diabetes. I will review a few key programs offered in Cache County.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program is a great program for individuals who have not been diagnosed with diabetes but are either at risk for diabetes or have prediabetes.
Pamela Chapman, a Registered Dietitian at the Bear River Health Department, said “the National DPP is a yearlong lifestyle change program that helps participants lower their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. We provide a year of support and education to promote changes that can last a lifetime. The program is backed by the CDC and is evidence based. Research has shown that this program can reduce one's risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. You can find out if you are at risk by going to: www.diabetes.org/utahrisktest. If you have any questions about the National DPP, call Pam Chapman at 435-795-6529."
The Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program is a resource for individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes. The mission of DSMES programs is to help “the person with diabetes develop problem-solving skills and attain ongoing decision-making support necessary to self-manage diabetes.”
Research has shown that there is a positive association between the use DSMES services and improved health. These DSMES programs focus on educating individuals on lifestyle changes that can be sustained throughout life, including eating patterns and physical activity.
It has been shown that DSMES services can lead to a decrease in A1c levels, prevention or delay of diabetes complications, and improved quality of life. If you have diabetes and are interested in taking advantage of DSMES program, contact your health care provider for a referral.
A final resource for diabetes education is through the USU Extension services. In February, there will be a four-part series class offered to community members in Cache County. These classes will be taught by two registered dietitians.
Class topics include the diabetes plate method, education on adapting eating patterns for diabetes management, physical activity, skills for monitoring food intake, and the importance of building a support system. At each class, participants will prepare and cook a diabetes-friendly meal.
If you are interested in more information about the USU Extension diabetes class, you can contact Jenna Dyckman at (435)752-6263 or email me at jenna.dyckman@usu.edu.